Middleton photographer named 'featured artist' for 2021 Art Fair Off the Square

This year’s art fair will be set up differently from years past, with booths spaced out for better circulation between exhibitors and visitors. Artists and patrons are requested to wear a mask in crowded or enclosed spaces, said WAAC executive director Lezlie Blanton.

WAAC does not charge dues from its members, so the fees that artists pay for booths at the summer art show and the organization’s Winter Art Fair Off the Square (planned for Nov. 13-14 at Monona Terrace) support the organization, said president Susan Baez. That, and the fact that many artists who rely on income from summer art shows were shut out in 2020 because of the pandemic, made it all the more important to stage this summer’s event.

“We wanted to do everything we could for our artists, because they are everything for us,” Baez said.

A hippie instead

Like many artists in the show, Walton, 71, spends much of the year — in non-pandemic times — on the road exhibiting in art shows. Walton and his wife, Cris, live in their home of 37 years in rural Middleton. But in 2007 they bought an RV to travel to art fairs around the country, towing behind them a cargo trailer full of Walton’s photographs. Sometimes between shows Walton flies back to Madison to pack up more artwork to ship out to his next art fair.