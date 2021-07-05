Middleton photographer named 'featured artist' for 2021 Art Fair Off the Square

The image promoting this year’s Art Fair Off the Square is a luminous, exquisitely detailed blue water lily dotted with shimmering droplets.
It’s also the work of Jon Walton of Middleton, a fine-art photographer named “featured artist” for this year’s show.
“It’s a huge honor, and I feel grateful,” said Walton, who gets Booth No. 1 in the show as part of his honorary designation.
Walton, known for his “botanic portraiture” that depicts everyday plants — a coneflower, a pea pod — with depth and a riveting brilliance, is one of more than 100 Wisconsin artists exhibiting at Art Fair Off the Square next weekend. The two-day event will be held along the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and on the Olin Terrace walkway leading up to the Monona Terrace Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, or WAAC, Art Fair Off the Square is a juried show founded 42 years ago to showcase statewide artists, in contrast to the Art Fair on the Square, which draws exhibitors from around the nation. Both in-person art fairs were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Art Fair on the Square, presented by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, has been postponed until Sept. 25-26. But the off-the-square event returns to its traditional date on the calendar in early July, and on Saturday will overlap with the Dane County Farmers’ Market that morning on Capitol Square.
This year’s art fair will be set up differently from years past, with booths spaced out for better circulation between exhibitors and visitors. Artists and patrons are requested to wear a mask in crowded or enclosed spaces, said WAAC executive director Lezlie Blanton.
WAAC does not charge dues from its members, so the fees that artists pay for booths at the summer art show and the organization’s Winter Art Fair Off the Square (planned for Nov. 13-14 at Monona Terrace) support the organization, said president Susan Baez. That, and the fact that many artists who rely on income from summer art shows were shut out in 2020 because of the pandemic, made it all the more important to stage this summer’s event.
“We wanted to do everything we could for our artists, because they are everything for us,” Baez said.
A hippie instead
Like many artists in the show, Walton, 71, spends much of the year — in non-pandemic times — on the road exhibiting in art shows. Walton and his wife, Cris, live in their home of 37 years in rural Middleton. But in 2007 they bought an RV to travel to art fairs around the country, towing behind them a cargo trailer full of Walton’s photographs. Sometimes between shows Walton flies back to Madison to pack up more artwork to ship out to his next art fair.
Originally from Hinsdale, Illinois, Walton played football as a student at Southern Methodist University. In college, “I was going to become a lawyer,” he said, “but I became a hippie instead.” Then, in his senior year, he took a photography class that changed his life.
Walton became fascinated with the art form and enrolled at the prestigious Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California, specializing in photographic illustration. He eventually moved back to Chicago and got a job at the enormous Vogue-Wright Studios, where he shot items for Sears and Montgomery Ward catalogs.
He eventually tired of city life, moving to Stevens Point in 1976 and becoming a union carpenter. He also continued to do contract photography, buying more equipment as he could.
In 1982, Walton moved to Madison, where he lived and had a commercial photography studio on Atwood Avenue, and met his future wife. He continued to do contract and freelance work until about four years ago, when he went full time into fine-art photography.
A single strand of spider web
As an artist, Walton’s “a-ha moment” happened in the late 1980s as he examined a photo he’d taken of a simple sugar maple leaf. Viewing it on the light box, he spied a single strand of spider web bridging the blades of the leaf.
“You couldn’t really see it with the naked eye, but you could see it in the image,” he said of the thread of silver left by a spider. “Plus all the other things that were going on in that image — like the pattern of veins” in the leaf.
He explored by taking more razor-sharp images from nature. Today, Walton’s work falls into four categories: flora; harvest; other nature; and otherworldly botanica, where he uses the color negative to create images in colors not often seen in nature by the human eye.
“My theory is it’s what a bee sees,” he said.
Often shot on a huge, 8x10 studio camera against a black velvet background, Walton’s photos reveal the astonishing artistry of nature. He regularly goes through a dozen avocados or several watermelons to get the one that will make the ideal shot, then works quickly, sometimes using up to seven studio lights to illuminate the fruit or flower’s texture, color and shape. In one of his extra-large enlargements, he features a pea pod as tall as a man, with individual peas bigger than basketballs.
“I like the black background because the colors just pop,” said Walton, who often picks flowers from the home garden tended by his wife, a master gardener, or shops at a farmers market for his photo subjects. He found the Blue Beauty Asian water lily used in the Art Fair Off the Square promotions in a northern suburb of Houston, Texas.
Walton describes his artistic approach as “Ansel Adams meets Georgia O’Keeffe.” He uses the same 8x10 large format Deardorff camera that Adams used to create his famed landscapes, “because I want to capture nature with as much detail as possible,” Walton said.
“And I think of (O’Keeffe’s) reflections that, ‘Nobody sees a flower — really — it is so small — we haven’t the time — and to see takes time.’”
“I want to present nature in its prime,” said Walton, whose website is primelight.org, “so people will be surprised into taking the time to look at it.”