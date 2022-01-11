 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

'Mean Girls' production at Overture Center pushed back to August
Overture Center will require proof of vaccination or a recently negative COVID test to attend shows this fall. 

Cases of COVID-19 among cast members has postponed a production of "Mean Girls" at the Overture Center scheduled for this week. 

The musical adaptation of the 2004 hit comedy film was originally set to run from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16 but is now scheduled for Aug. 30 through Sept. 4, the Overture Center said in an email. The Overture Center cited "COVID cases within the company" of the production.

"We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders," the Overture Center said. Ticket holders have been contacted by email with options, the venue said.

As record cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rock Dane County, the State Street venue is not set for another show until Jan. 20 when comedian Steve-O, star of the "Jackass" TV and movie series, has a tour date scheduled for 7 p.m. 

