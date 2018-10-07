If you go

What: Fermentation Fest, a self-proclaimed live culture convergence

When: Through Oct. 14

Where: Reedsburg and other locations around Sauk County

Registration info: Register online for over 45 classes, workshops, tastings, lectures, and demonstrations. Teachers include foragers, fermenters, artists, chocolatiers, poets, bakers, and brewers. Classes are held in different locations in Reedsburg.

Tickets for classes: Prices range from $5 to $120

Farm/Art DTour: The signature event of the tour is a 50-mile drive or bike tour through rural Sauk County where various artwork and poetry connects the land and people. It is free but donations are accepted at many stops along the Tour.

Website: https://fermentationfest.com/