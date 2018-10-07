TOWN OF ROXBURY — Martha Glowacki thinks it’s a hoot when some folks who can’t separate themselves from their iPhone, Xbox or Alexa stumble upon antique objects that operate without the help of today’s — or even yesterday’s — technology and become fascinated with them to the point of near-obsession.
“They have a “How does this work?” experience,” she said.
That wasn’t specifically on Glowacki’s mind when she decided to include stereoscopes as part of her contribution to the Farm/Art DTour that will runs in conjunction with the eighth annual Fermentation Fest. The event that brings together the talents of farmers, chefs, artists, poets and performers, began Friday in Reedsburg and other Sauk County locales.
The retired curator of the Wisconsin Academy’s James Watrous Gallery knows that, at first glance, the stereoscopes will draw plenty of quizzical looks.
Invented in 1849 by a Scottish scientist, the stereoscope was called the original virtual reality viewer by Smithsonian Magazine. It has two magnified lenses inside wooden goggles and a wooden arm that stretches out in front for the placement of a stereograph, which is two slightly different versions of the same photograph — one for each eye. Viewers slide the arm back and forth until the stereograph is in focus.
The look that Glowacki is waiting for will come when she witnesses people reacting to seeing Sauk County residents in black-and-white photographs from the mid-19th century seemingly come to life.
All the photos that she chose for her project tell a story about Sauk County’s lesser-known historic moments such as when it led the nation in the production of hops — a key ingredient for beer — for a short period in the 1840s.
“(The stereoscope) really adds depth to the photos that are hard to see when you look at them without it,” the 67-year-old Glowacki said from her town of Roxbury home. “With (the stereoscope), it’s almost 3D-like.”
Arts lovers Queen Victoria and Prince Albert enthusiastically endorsed the stereoscope after they peered through them for the first time at an exhibition in London in 1851, according to the National Portrait Gallery. It went on to become popular form of entertainment through the start of the 20th century and provided the motivation for 3D technology and the “View-Master” toy for children.
Fits with mission
Glowacki’s time-consuming work fits the mission of the 10-day Fermentation Fest, which celebrates food and drinks — especially ones that are locally grown, created and fermented — and the arts.
“It’s a wonderful idea. I support how it connects different aspects of culture with the people who live in the area,” she said. “It’s a way to strengthen the community. How could I not be for that?”
The Fest, which drew around 20,000 visitors last year, includes classes and talks about making everything from fermentation favorites like sauerkraut and other condiments to sourdough bread, yogurt and alcoholic beverages. There are plenty of tasting events, too.
The Farm/Art DTour is part of the Fest every two years. Organizers call it a 50-mile, self-guided “agri/cultural” excursion through Sauk County’s countryside. Besides Glowacki’s contributions, artwork from five other selected artists can be found at roadside stops. A jury of six arts professionals chose their work after looking at proposals from 60 artists representing eight different countries.
But there’s much more to the Farm/Art DTour. Stands that offer locally grown food along the route as well as pasture performances from farmers on their land, creative artistry with hay bales, tractors that are part of farm forms, and roadside poetry called PassWords modeled after catchy ads that appeared along highways in the mid-20th century are part of Tour’s charm.
Remarkably, almost none of the sites have been moved or events canceled because of floodwaters that covered big parts of the county’s rural areas just a couple of weeks ago, according to Donna Neuwirth, one of the founders of the non-profit Wormfarm Institute in Reedsburg that presents the Fest.
At that time, it was nearly impossible to drive just a few miles into the countryside without getting detoured and Glowacki said some parts “smelled like 100 wet dogs.” But Neuwirth said those days are in the past.
“(The floods) are not going to slow us down,” Neuwirth said.
Old viewing devices
Glowacki came up with the idea for her project partly because of her interest in old viewing devices like stereoscopes and phenakistoscopes, a spinning cardboard disk that many believe is one of the earliest forms of animation. They are available to purchase on places like eBay.
Her show at the Washburn Observatory on the UW-Madison campus in 2005 where she demonstrated the phenakistoscope and showed people how to use it remains one of her favorites of her career. “People wore (the phenakistoscope) out,” she said.
She used a camera obscura, a peep show box and a mirror illusion box as part of another one of her shows that opened in 2017 at the Chazen Museum. Vintage scientific drawings were the inspiration for the show that included some of Glowacki’s sculpture pieces.
History also played a role in her project. Glowacki grew up in Milwaukee, but fell in love with Sauk County and its history after her parents moved there long after she had left home to attend UW-Madison. She decided to narrow her focus to the Victorian era for the project and found photos at the Sauk City Historical Society and libraries in Reedsburg and Rock Springs.
They can be seen at four different sites on the DTour. Sauk County’s short-lived but prosperous infatuation with growing hops comes to life through a stereoscope at a station on Highway PF near Loreto. One man’s passion to save the county’s effigy mounds becomes clear at a station on Highway 136 near Reedsburg.
Vivid depictions of the county’s introduction to quarrying can be seen at a station on Highway 136 near Rock Springs and iron mining at a station on Highway PF near La Rue.
The hardest part of the process for Glowacki was learning how to create the stereographs on her computer. A Google search led her to call some technicians at the University of Michigan and they told her to watch a YouTube presentation they created. She said she learned the process of slightly distorting the photos after watching the long, tedious presentation about 50 times. She got so good at it that she colorized some of the black and white photos.
For each of the four sites, Glowacki created a box to house the equipment and photographs that looks like an old-fashioned view camera. She covered it with a Gore-Tex fabric to keep the rain and dew from wrecking everything. Glowacki worked with John Huston Design in Madison to produce the information panels that explain the history behind the photographs and attached them to 16-foot poles painted with stripes by her husband, Tom.
“We don’t want people to miss (the stations),” Glowacki said. “We want people to see those poles and say, ‘Oh look!’”
Other featured artists for the DTour include:
- David Sanchez Burr, a mixed-media artist originally from Spain who resides now in Lake Forest, Illinois. Fest organizers say Burr creates site-specific pieces on social and environmental themes and asks audiences to help him experience the work. He teaches at Lake Forest College.
- Franck Feurté, a multi-media artist from Bordeaux, France. He uses local materials to show how people and birds shared landscapes, according to Fest organizers.
- Sarah FitzSimons, an assistant professor of sculpture at UW-Madison. She is a visual artist who builds permeable sculptures that use their surroundings to develop their meaning and personality, Fest organizers say.
- Peter Krsko, who recently moved to Wisconsin from Washington, D.C. He creates sculptural installations that mimic biological structures. He also invites viewers to help him shape his work, Fest organizers say.
- Madeline Straka, of Milwaukee. She uses animalistic forms inspired by folklore to explore mythologies of monsters and impossible beasts in contemporary contexts, according to Fest organizers.