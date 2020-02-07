Maestro John DeMain's wife, Barbara, has passed away

Barbara DeMain, the wife of Madison Symphony Orchestra and Madison Opera artistic director John DeMain, passed away unexpectedly in the hospital Thursday morning, with John and their daughter Jenny at her side.

"All of us in her Madison Symphony community are grieving the loss of a dear friend," wrote Peter Rodgers, the MSO's director of marketing. "The outpouring of love and support for her I’ve personally been experiencing about her passion for music and Madison, from people who are close to us, is beautiful and heartfelt."

John DeMain still plans to conduct tonight's opening performance of "Fellow Travelers" with Madison Opera, as well as the Sunday matinee in Capitol Theater. Rodgers said DeMain the maestro will also rehearse and conduct the three symphony performances next week with Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth.

"It’s what Barbara would have wanted," Rodgers said.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Who wants to go out for a bite? Sign up for our Food & Drink newsletter! It's free, delivered to your inbox weekly, filled with news and reviews about dining. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.