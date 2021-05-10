Madison's Overture Center adds comedy, music, adventure to fall lineup

The Overture Center on Monday announced its fall and early winter lineup of touring national acts — calling it an effort to "slowly" ramp up programming at the Downtown arts center in late 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close for well over a year.
Stand-up comedy, modern dance, music and even some Harry Potter are part of the “Overture Presents” offerings announced for October through early February.
The vast Overture Center at 201 State St. will remain closed to large public events until early fall, officials have said. Fall is also when Overture Hall will resume hosting touring Broadway shows.
Overture announced its Broadway bookings earlier this year, but waited until this week to announce the “Overture Presents” schedule, along with dates for the returning National Geographic Live and Cabaret series.
“We were able to reschedule many of the shows from last season. We’re sharing the fall and early winter lineup, then later this year, as more shows are solidified, we’ll announce the rest of the season,” Tim Sauers, vice president of programming and community engagement, said in a statement.
Overture will be selling tickets for full houses, as the entertainment industry expects it to be safe to fill theaters by this fall. However, it’s expected that patrons will have to wear masks while in the building, and there might be other health protocols this fall, “such as temperature checks, testing, confirmation of prior travel to restricted areas and/or confirmation of no known symptoms of and exposure to COVID-19,” an Overture spokesperson said.
“It is still too early to confirm specific requirements, and we will continue to adhere to local, state and CDC guidelines,” she added.
Subscriptions to “Overture Presents” and all other series, including Broadway season subscriptions, go on sale to the general public June 1. Individual tickets to "Overture Presents" shows will go on sale later this summer. Details are at overture.org.
Fall, winter
“Overture Presents” shows for the start of the 2021-22 season include:
- Oct. 2: Mariachi Herencia de México, a Latin Grammy-nominated group of young Mexican American musicians from Chicago.
- Oct. 8: Comedian Paula Poundstone.
- Oct. 21: Stars of the Sixties, featuring original artists.
- Oct. 23: Water Street Dance Milwaukee, winner of Overture’s 2019 Rising Stars talent search, with an innovative dance performance.
- Oct. 25: An Evening with George Winston, featuring the popular pianist.
- Nov. 21: Tape Face, with comedy created by performer Sam Willis.
- Nov 28: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, combining Christmas favorites with multimedia effects.
- Dec. 11: An Evening with David Sedaris, comedy and satire.
- Jan. 8: Chris Mann: Phantom Voices featuring “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Voice” star Chris Mann.
- Feb. 4-5: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, featuring the film with live music from the MSO.
Other events
Overture also announced its 2021-22 National Geographic Live series to be presented in Capitol Theater. “When Women Ruled the World” with Egyptology professor Kara Cooney will explore life during the reigns of ancient queens on Nov. 9, followed by “The Secret Life of Bears with Rae Wynn-Grant” on Jan. 11 and “Improbable Ascent” with paraclimber Maureen Beck on March 29. “Invisible Wonders with Anand Varma” will close out the season on May 24, 2022.
The Cabaret Series, also held in Capitol Theater, will feature Nicholas Rodriguez on Feb. 10 and Tori Scott on June 2.
Broadway shows previously announced for the 2021-22 season include “Fiddler on the Roof” (Nov. 16-21), “Mean Girls” (Jan. 11-16), “Hairspray” (Feb. 22-27), “The Prom” (March 22-27), “Dear Evan Hansen” (May 10-15, 2022), “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations” (June 14-19, 2022) and “Hamilton” (Aug. 9-21, 2022).