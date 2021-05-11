Madison's Overture Center adds comedy, music, adventure to fall lineup

Call for artists

Overture Center is looking for “Everything COVID” — art-related, that is.

The Downtown Madison arts center has issued a call for artists with something to say about the pandemic that has gripped the nation for well over a year. Selected Dane County artists will participate in Overture’s fall 2021 exhibit titled “Everything COVID.”

Paintings, sculpture, prints and other visual art are welcome, as are collaborative artworks. Overture also is looking for artists whose work aims to create social change, said exhibit coordinator Beth Racette.

Applications are due June 14, and selected artworks will be announced July 16. An informational Q&A session about the exhibit and the application process will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 17.

To download an application or register for the Q&A, go to overture.org/galleries/overture-galleries/info-for-artists.