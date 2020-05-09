You are the owner of this article.
Madison's Art Fair on the Square canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Madison's Art Fair on the Square canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Art Fair on the Square

Art Fair on the Square typically draws 500 artists and about 200,000 people to Capitol Square. The two-day event in July was canceled Friday.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Downtown Madison’s Art Fair on the Square is the latest victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art announced the July 11-12 event’s cancellation Friday “after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19.”

Art Fair on the Square typically draws some 200,000 people and 500 artists looking to show and sell their wares on the Capitol Square. This year would have marked its 62nd incarnation.

“It is especially hard to deliver this news during such a difficult time. Unfortunately, with the Dane County state of emergency declaration being in place until at least July 15, we determined that we cannot move forward. As much as we want to help artists, and to offer our city a celebration of the arts while raising funds for the museum, we want to do our part to encourage health and safety first,” said Annik Dupaty, the museum’s director of events and volunteers. “We look forward to the Art Fair on the Square returning on July 10 and 11, 2021.”

The county declaration does not put any specific restrictions on events taking place, but it does boost the county’s case for any coronavirus-related state or federal disaster relief that might be available.

Art Fair on the Square is the museum’s largest fundraiser, typically raising around $350,000 for the private nonprofit, or about 14% of its budget. The museum is asking anyone who can to instead donate online at mmoca.org/support.

Among the other major event cancellations in the Downtown area are Paddle & Portage, which would have marked its 41st year June 20; the CrossFit games, which were to take place July 29 through Aug. 2; Cars on State, June 6; and Ride the Drive, May 17.

“It’s just sad to see another one of these community icon events not able to take place,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc., a group promoting the Downtown.

Other signature Downtown events are either still up in the air, postponed or moved — to the extent possible — online. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s weekly Concerts on the Square have been pushed back five weeks to begin July 28, the first two Madison Night Markets are moving to an online format, and Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes much of the Downtown, said Maxwell Street Days, scheduled for July 17-19, is likely to be pushed back. Still unclear is the future of Taste of Madison, scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Istrup said Art Fair on the Square is among the top 10 events in terms of the business it generates at Downtown restaurants and retailers, and Verveer called it one that “Downtown merchants have come to depend on.”

It’s cancellation is “not terribly surprising,” Verveer said, but still “a tough pill to swallow.”

Museum communications director Marni McEntee said the museum delayed collection of booth fees for most artists until it was able to make a decision on whether the fair would take place. She said fees to those who had already paid will be refunded in full.

Artists scheduled to be included in the 2020 event will be highlighted and celebrated online at mmoca.org and on the Art Fair on the Square Facebook page this summer. Artists invited to the 2020 fair will be automatically invited to the 2021 fair, the museum said.

Masks, closures and distancing: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin

