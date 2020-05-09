Madison's Art Fair on the Square canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

Downtown Madison’s Art Fair on the Square is the latest victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art announced the July 11-12 event’s cancellation Friday “after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19.”

Art Fair on the Square typically draws some 200,000 people and 500 artists looking to show and sell their wares on the Capitol Square. This year would have marked its 62nd incarnation.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“It is especially hard to deliver this news during such a difficult time. Unfortunately, with the Dane County state of emergency declaration being in place until at least July 15, we determined that we cannot move forward. As much as we want to help artists, and to offer our city a celebration of the arts while raising funds for the museum, we want to do our part to encourage health and safety first,” said Annik Dupaty, the museum’s director of events and volunteers. “We look forward to the Art Fair on the Square returning on July 10 and 11, 2021.”

The county declaration does not put any specific restrictions on events taking place, but it does boost the county’s case for any coronavirus-related state or federal disaster relief that might be available.