Madison Symphony sings out the year with a virtual Christmas concert

For those who celebrate Christmas, it’s a heartwarming program, running just shy of an hour including the sing-along finale.

Among my personal highlights are this year’s soloists. Emily Secor, recently a studio artist at Madison Opera in 2018-19, is a sheer delight. She sparkles on an aria from “Messiah” (“He Shall Feed His Flock”) and brings loads of charm to “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Thanks to the virtual format, I can listen to her shimmery rendition of “O Holy Night” three times.

Any chance to hear Kyle Ketelson, an internationally renowned baritone who happens to live nearby in Sun Prairie, is a treat. He showcases both power and lyricism on his own Handel aria, but I was unexpectedly moved by “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”