Madison Symphony exec Rick Mackie to retire July 1

Held close

The MSO has been paying its musicians for all of its canceled rehearsals and performances for the past year, helped by a musicians’ fund and patrons who donated the value of their tickets back.

“When the Great Recession came, I thought, ‘If I can get through this, I can get through anything,’” Mackie said. “And we did, we were in great shape. And then here comes the pandemic.”

The symphony’s board of directors has begun to organize the search for Mackie’s replacement. Mackie has a house in Cooksville, about 30 minutes south of the city, and plans to explore his interests in horticulture and landscaping.

“I can hear the garlic mustard growing,” he joked.

He leaves visions for the orchestra’s future to his successor.

“‘Great music is for everyone’ is a fervent belief of ours,” Mackie said. “From my experience with this orchestra, we’re all so motivated to do the right things, yes for the orchestra, but for the community. Because if we don’t have a special niche in the community, if we aren’t deeply loved and held close, when things like a pandemic come along, we’ll be swept away.”

