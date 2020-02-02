Madison Opera's 'Fellow Travelers' presents a story 'people need to hear'

“In the fifth scene of this show, he has an aria about how he lost his virginity the night before, and how that sort of challenges the institution of religion,” he said.

Acosta said one of his earlier relationships was “pretty toxic,” similar in some ways to the Hawk and Tim dynamic. “I think a lot of men in the gay community can on some level identify with that.”

In a January 2018 review of a New York City production, a New York Times reviewer lauded the originality of composer Gregory Spears’ score, calling it “boldly quirky” and “richly evocative,” and described the opera as “wrenching” and “sadly timely.”

The reviewer praises librettist Greg Pierce for the “dramatic urgency of the opera, which unfolds as a series of short, telling scenes, some of which overlap effectively.”

Acosta said he agrees that the opera feels original. “Both Gregs, the composer and the librettist, really took Thomas Mallon’s novel and brought something to opera that we haven’t really seen, truthfully, both musically and in the way that it’s set. The story itself is one that the opera community has really wanted to see for a long time. It just hasn’t been done.”

Dynamic company