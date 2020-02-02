Madison Opera's 'Fellow Travelers' presents a story 'people need to hear'

Kathryn Smith, general director of Madison Opera, is always in search of new operas to stage in Madison. And when she saw Minnesota Opera put on “Fellow Travelers” in the spring of 2018, she fell in love with it.
“I was in tears when it was over,” Smith said. “It was just one of those pieces where I thought, ‘OK, we’re doing this.’”
Madison Opera is performing it twice this weekend in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater: Friday night and the afternoon of Feb. 9.
Smith said she knew it would be perfect for Madison and wound up programming it within a couple of months. She hired the Minnesota production’s director, lead singer and some supporting cast members, and even rented the same physical set.
Based on a 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon, “Fellow Travelers” was first performed in 2016 by the Cincinnati Opera and was picked up quickly by other opera companies.
The opera is set in Washington, D.C., in the 1950s during the “Lavender Scare,” the federal government’s decades-long effort to out gay and lesbian employees and get rid of them.
In the Madison production, Andres Acosta, who goes by “Andy,” reprises his Minnesota role, playing Timothy Laughlin, who, fresh out of college at the height of the McCarthy era, admires anti-communist Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy.
Tim is drawn to Hawkins (“Hawk”) Fuller, a State Department official, and their same-sex relationship becomes fraught with fear and lies.
“The easiest way to describe how engaging this piece is, is that every time I speak with someone that has seen it for the first time, they say that they get to intermission and their mind is blown,” Acosta said.
He said the other feedback he hears is that not a second is wasted, and part of that, he said, is due to many costume changes on stage.
Madison Opera debuts
Smith called Acosta “phenomenal” in the role of Tim.
Acosta, who is based in Indianapolis, said it’s a dream to work with the same director, Peter Rothstein, in the same opera. Both are making their Madison Opera debuts.
Rothstein got a master’s degree in directing from UW-Madison in 1992 and six years later co-founded his own theater company in Minneapolis called Theater Latté Da, where he still serves as artistic director. Theater Latté Da does music theater exclusively: opera, musical and dance-driven works.
Acosta said he admires Rothstein, and getting to perform the Tim role a second time allows him to “dig deeper.” Acosta said he’s more comfortable with the character and the music now. Ben Edquist, who debuted at Madison Opera’s annual Opera in the Park this past summer, sings Hawk, Tim’s love interest, and is new to the role.
Personal story
The Tim role is one Acosta said he’d love to sing as many times as possible, because, as a gay man, the story feels personal to him.
“It’s a story that I think a lot of people need to hear,” he said. “I feel like we should be doing more queer pieces and be bringing light to queer history that we really haven’t spoken about much in this country.”
In December, Acosta, 27, celebrated two years of marriage with his husband. “Fellow Travelers” was his first portrayal of a gay character so prominent to a story.
Acosta said that while the opera’s concept was a familiar one, he didn’t know about the Lavender Scare — he wasn’t taught about it in school. “I’m very happy that this opera is being done a lot. We haven’t done justice in talking about the injustice that existed during this time for the queer community.”
In the libretto, Tim, an Irish Catholic, battles the stigma surrounding his sexual orientation. “That’s something that’s very personal to me, this theme of guilt for something that feels so right,” Acosta said. “But all of society has always told (Tim) that is very, very wrong.”
Acosta said he was also raised Catholic, but calls himself “spiritual” now, not religious. That’s in line with Tim’s journey in “Fellow Travelers.”
“In the fifth scene of this show, he has an aria about how he lost his virginity the night before, and how that sort of challenges the institution of religion,” he said.
Acosta said one of his earlier relationships was “pretty toxic,” similar in some ways to the Hawk and Tim dynamic. “I think a lot of men in the gay community can on some level identify with that.”
In a January 2018 review of a New York City production, a New York Times reviewer lauded the originality of composer Gregory Spears’ score, calling it “boldly quirky” and “richly evocative,” and described the opera as “wrenching” and “sadly timely.”
The reviewer praises librettist Greg Pierce for the “dramatic urgency of the opera, which unfolds as a series of short, telling scenes, some of which overlap effectively.”
Acosta said he agrees that the opera feels original. “Both Gregs, the composer and the librettist, really took Thomas Mallon’s novel and brought something to opera that we haven’t really seen, truthfully, both musically and in the way that it’s set. The story itself is one that the opera community has really wanted to see for a long time. It just hasn’t been done.”
Dynamic company
Smith, the Madison Opera’s general director, said modern operas need to have “an emotional through line,” which “Fellow Travelers” does. “Most great operas are pretty much about love and betrayal and those great emotions,” she said.
Even though “Fellow Travelers” is fictional, she said, it’s set in a not-too-far-distant American past, a real period in American history. The Joseph McCarthy character is in one scene of the opera, but he influences the whole of it.
To Smith, it’s one of the great new operas, and she said it’s important for Madison Opera to do both classic and modern works. Its 2019-2020 season has shown considerable range by putting on “La Traviata” — which was shocking and new when first performed in 1853 — in the fall, and doing “Fellow Travelers” three months later.
“The definition of a dynamic opera company is that the repertoire keeps growing and you don’t neglect the classics, but you expand with the newer pieces, too,” she said.
“Opera has the ability to use music not only to manipulate you; it has the ability to use music to bring out emotion,” Smith said. “I think this piece does that very well.”