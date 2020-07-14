Madison Museum of Contemporary Art selects executive director from Houston

Brungardt is a graduate of the University of Texas-Austin, earned her master’s degree in humanities and art history from the University of Chicago and has a doctorate in art history from City University of New York.

“I am excited to have Christina begin her leadership role at MMoCA and in the Madison community,” said Marc Vitale, MMoCA’s board president. “This is a pivotal moment for museums. Christina is the right leader for this time. The entire Board of Trustees welcomes her to Madison and we look forward to working with her.”

MMoCA, which is free to visit, has a budget of $2.5 million and was established in 1901 as the Madison Art Association before merging in the 1960s with the Madison Art Foundation to become the Madison Art Center. The museum moved into a 27,000-square-foot space in the Madison Civic Center in 1980 and then changed to its current name in 2003 to prepare for its move into the new 51,000-square-foot space at Overture Center in 2006.

As Brungardt, who is single and enjoys the outdoors and hiking, prepares to move to Madison, she knows starting a new position in a time of a pandemic will be unlike anything she has ever done.

“Everything is being learned fresh for museums and in every industry right now,” she said. “I want to make sure I get to know the team and the community as best I can even with social distancing. I want to make sure we look at (the museum’s) financial viability and think outside the box to make sure that with the pandemic and the changes in the economy that the organization continues to run for another 100 years.”

