Madison may commission artists who have lost income in COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic rips through the local economy, there remains a place for art.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter are proposing the city use up to $80,000 from the Municipal Art Fund for an initiative that would commission artists who have lost income due to the coronavirus crisis to create art in public places.

The pandemic has caused sudden and overwhelming losses of income for artists, the proposed resolution notes. But art is vital to a community’s sense of well-being, especially in a crisis, it says. Timely support could help prevent irreparable damage and enable artists to continue to produce their work and promote positivity in neighborhoods, it says.

Because city boards, commissions and committees — including the Madison Arts Commission — aren’t meeting on regular schedules during the pandemic, staff will temporarily change how the money is allocated, the resolution says.