Madison loses Tom Haig, heart of Madison's community theater world

"In true Tom Haig fashion," Stantis said, "he insisted that the fund not be named after him, but rather after the dream he had built, Bartell Community Theatre Endowment."

Haig came to work at UW-Madison after a career in research and development in the U.S. Air Force. Whelan said Haig was a retired colonel involved in launching the first and subsequent weather balloons.

He and Bobbie lived in a converted dairy barn near Black Earth where they raised five children and 23 foster children. They moved to a condo across the street from the Bartell after Haig began to lose his sight due to macular degeneration. Haig died at Capitol Lakes, an assisted-living center Downtown. Friends say the cause of death was "old age."

Through the years, Haig performed in about 60 productions for groups that included Strollers Theatre, University Theatre and Madison Opera. In 2008, at age 86, Haig starred in the dialogue-heavy David Mamet play "Duck Variations." At that point, legally blind and hard of hearing, memorizing his lines was no easy task.

"It's dumbfounding how well he's doing," director Betty Diamond said then. "He's just really, really good. And it's a hard show. It's two men talking for 50 minutes. It's not like he just has a couple of lines."