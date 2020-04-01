Madison loses Tom Haig, heart of its community theater world

To mark the Bartell’s 20th anniversary, the play "From Awkward Spaces" told the story of the making of the theater, with Haig and Wheat as lead characters.

Stantis listed all the facets of founding the theater that Haig was involved with, and said that to keep his dream alive, Haig also created an endowment with the Madison Community Foundation that will continue to provide funds for the theater.

"In true Tom Haig fashion," Stantis said, "he insisted that the fund not be named after him, but rather after the dream he had built, Bartell Community Theatre Endowment."

Stantis said Haig donated $150,000 to start the fund. Since then, through donations and investments, it has grown to more than $250,000.

Haig came to work at UW-Madison after a career in research and development in the U.S. Air Force. Whelan said Haig was a retired colonel involved in launching the first and subsequent weather balloons.

He and Bobbie lived in a converted dairy barn near Black Earth, where they raised five children and 23 foster children. They moved to a condo across the street from the Bartell after Haig began to lose his sight due to macular degeneration.

Haig died at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Friends say the cause of death was "old age."