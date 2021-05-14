Madison favorite Opera in the Park will return to Garner Park this July

Featured on this 20th anniversary program will be soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo Rehanna Thelwell, tenor Andrew Stenson and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen. As in other years, there will be arias and ensembles, and likely a preview of the operas to come in Overture Hall in 2021-22.

There are no updates yet as to whether aspects of the event will be available virtually for those who cannot make it to a park concert at night. It was most important, Smith said, to work out what would be onstage first. But she’s looking to “build this for the future, and not just this year.”

“People want to see music in the park again,” Smith said. “We want to do music in the park again. We need something to look forward to.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.