Madison Circus Space lights up with 'solar powered' show

German wheel. Juggling pins. Hula hoops. And solar panels.

They’ll all be playing a role in the “Solar-Powered Circus,” the first public performance in the new Madison Circus Space building on Madison’s East Side.

The shows on March 25-26 will celebrate two enormous successes for the nonprofit group: the completion of the Madison Circus Space’s $1 million capital campaign to build its new home, and the finale to a nearly $61,000 fundraising effort to outfit the roof with solar panels this spring.

“Originally when we started planning the show, it was meant to be a fundraiser for the solar project,” said Stephanie Richards, an aerial member at MCS who teaches youth aerial silks there and helped run its fundraising efforts.

“We wanted it to be an opportunity to publicly launch the solar project and really build awareness of sustainability and energy conservation in an arts organization. ... And then we met our solar goal” — faster than anyone expected, she said, laughing. “So now it’s just a big celebration and awareness-building of sustainability in the arts.”

The show will feature close to four dozen local performers in energy-themed acts, using circus disciplines such as aerial dance, slackline, hooping, German wheel and more. Professional comedy juggler and Guinness World Record holder Josh Casey will emcee.

Madison Circus Space started in a rented warehouse in 2013. When that building was slated for redevelopment, the group decided it was time to build a facility customized for circus arts — including trusses for trapeze gear and wide-open spaces for stilt-walkers.

But actually raising $1 million — half of the total cost of the 10,400-square-foot facility — “was a dream come true. Never in my mind did I think we’d be standing here in this building,” said Danielle Lee, treasurer and hoop instructor at Madison Circus Space, “and we made it through a pandemic as well.”

The new building had only opened in October 2019 when it had to close five months later because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. Over the following months, core volunteers figured out ways to carefully reopen.

“We have a really strong community of people who worked together,” Lee said. MCS, for example, worked out a way for building users to reserve time in advance to come in for socially distanced practice.

Meanwhile, the group exceeded its fundraising goal for solar by some $2,000, thanks to gifts from individuals and grants from MadiSUN Backyard Solar, RENEW Wisconsin’s Solar for Good, Focus on Energy and Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation’s Solar Moonshot.

The extra dollars were put toward other energy-saving technology such as LED lights, smart thermostats and destratification fans in the building’s largest room to circulate air from the ceiling to the floor, which is expected to lower heating costs by more than 20%.

“Conservation and sustainability have always been a part of the mission of MCS. It’s something that our board of directors is really passionate about,” Richards said. “We have some really passionate members who championed the project for solar, not just (giving) money, but who really pushed through and made it happen.”

Installation of the solar panels will begin April 15, said MCS member Mike Clipson, who helped raise money and coordinate the project with local vendors (he also built glowing LED juggling clubs for the upcoming show). May’s electricity bill for MCS “will be nothing, I’ll bet,” said Clipson, thanks to plenty of sunshine that month and little need for air conditioning.

Lower energy bills will free up money for two other goals for MCS: more youth outreach and the hiring of staff for the building, which currently is all volunteer-run.

MCS offers classes in hoop dance, aerial arts, capoeira, trapeze, yoga and more. The group’s 60-some members also get a key fob allowing them to come into the building 24 hours a day. Clubs that meet there regularly are open to all and include Acro Club, Wheel Club, Madison Area Jugglers and Hoop/Flow Jam.

“During the pandemic, we decided to make clubs free,” Richards said. “So anyone in the community can drop in,” although participants do need to sign in first at madisoncircusspace.com/clubs.

MCS also has a new line of solar-themed “merch,” such as shirts with a logo featuring sunbeams.

“There are circus spaces around the country that didn’t make it through the pandemic,” Richards said. “We are super-fortunate to have made it through and be OK.”

“That’s why this particular event, the ‘Solar Powered Circus,’ is so exciting,” added Lee. “The one thing that’s been really missing the last couple years has been live shows. We’ve had people coming back for classes, people teaching and members practicing. But shows really tie it all together.”

