 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CHAZEN MUSEUM OF ART | PRINT EXHIBITIONS

Madison becomes an epicenter of prints this month

  • 0

There’s another word for art in Madison this month: Prints.

"Seeing Audubon" exhibition

UW-Madison associate art professor Emily Arthur, right, and James Wehr, of the Chazen Museum of Art, view the exhibition "Seeing Audubon: Robert Havell, Jr. and the Birds of America" at the Chazen. It is among many print shows being held across Madison this month to coincide with an international printmaking conference hosted by UW-Madison.

Print exhibitions are happening everywhere throughout the city, from museums and galleries to academic buildings, art supply shops, city government offices and even a bar. The celebration of all things printmaking also includes lectures, portfolio shows, print sales and more.

"Pressing Innovation" exhibition

James Wehn, Van Vleck Curator of Prints and Works on Paper at the Chazen Museum of Art, talks about the artwork of Jeffrey Gibson, part of the exhibition "Pressing Innovation: Printing Fine Art in the Upper Midwest" now at the museum. 

From March 16-19, Madison is playing host to the 2022 SGCI Annual Conference, which is expected to draw more than 500 artists, students, educators and professionals from the U.S. and abroad. SGCI stands for Southern Graphics Council International, a Georgia-based organization that has its roots in the southeastern U.S., but now has global reach and hosts the largest annual printmaking conference in North America.

“It’s been three years since our last conference” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “so everyone is super-excited,” said Emily Arthur, an associate professor of art at UW-Madison and a member of the conference steering committee. The 2022 event also marks SGCI’s 50th anniversary as an organization.

People are also reading…

Emily Arthur

Printmaker and UW-Madison art professor Emily Arthur curated the exhibition "Seeing Audubon," focused on the methods of the 19th-century London print shop that turned John James Audubon's watercolors into "The Birds of America."

“Madison has a really strong legacy in the field of printmaking,” Arthur said. “And the Midwest is a real center for printmaking. Generally the East and West coasts receive the most attention, but I think the focus of this conference is to really highlight not only the presses in the Midwest, but also the scholarship around printmaking.”

“Printmaking” is “kind of an umbrella term that describes woodcut and etching, lithography, screen print,” and sometimes book art and handmade papers, Arthur said.

It’s also a collaborative art, involving artists and whole teams of printmakers.

Art history assignment

UW-Madison junior Grey Bond visits the exhibit "Pressing Innovation: Printing Fine Art in the Upper Midwest" for an art history class project at the Chazen Museum of Art. The show is one of dozens across Madison this month centered on printmaking. 

“There are so many hands-on,” she said. “They used to call it ‘print jobbers.’ There might be 50 people on a project. People have their specialty within the shop. So this community that forms in the print shop around labor and materials is very different than other forms of art that are solo, with one artist in the studio.”

Chazen gallery visitor

Visitor Graetel Anderson gets a close look at work by Leslie Dill as part of a printmaking exhibit "Pressing Innovation: Printing Fine Art in the Upper Midwest" at the Chazen Museum of Art.

‘Pressing Innovation’

The collaborative spirit of printmaking is on display in “Pressing Innovation: Printing Fine Art in the Upper Midwest,” an exhibition at the Chazen Museum of Art through May 15 that brings together art and the histories of five collaborative printmaking workshops in the Midwest.

“Pressing Innovation” explores “how an artist comes to the workshop with a concept, an idea, an image they want to create in printed form, then works with very skilled printmakers, who are also artists, to make that a reality,” said the show’s curator, James Wehn, the Van Vleck Curator of Works on Paper at the Chazen.

“It’s a testament to what happens when people come together to create prints,” he said. “There’s an incredible synthesis of artistic idea, scientific vision, scientific interest, and then the technical skills to actually bring that print to reality.”

Tools and materials for printmaking

Tools and materials used in the printmaking process are on display as part of the exhibit "Seeing Audubon: Robert Havell, Jr. and the Birds of America" at the Chazen Museum of Art.

“Pressing Innovation” features 3D as well as 2D work from five presses: Landfall Press, Chicago; Vermillion Editions, Minneapolis; Island Press, St. Louis; Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Minneapolis; and UW-Madison’s own Tandem Press, founded in 1987 and now located at 1743 Commercial Ave.

In the Chazen’s second-floor Garfield galleries, printmaking gets a different look with “Seeing Audubon: Robert Havell, Jr. and The Birds of America.” The exhibition, running through April 3, examines how watercolors made in the field by naturalist John James Audubon were transformed into prints in the London print shop of Robert Havell, Jr. between 1827 and 1838.

"Seeing Audubon" exhibition

From "Seeing Audubon: Robert Havell, Jr. and the Birds of America," an exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art.

Arthur attempts to “reverse engineer” the prints that make up “The Birds of America” to see what techniques, methods and materials Havell used to create the collection.

“This is about chemistry and techniques and recipes that belonged to a single shop,” she said. “While Audubon is really the primary voice that is recognized when it comes to ‘The Birds of America,’ his collaborating printmaker contributed a lot more than what is often discussed.”

Visitor to "Pressing Innovation"

A visitor views "Pressing Innovation: Printing Fine Art in the Upper Midwest" at the Chazen Museum of Art. The show features art and history from five midwestern fine art presses, including UW-Madison's Tandem Press. 

“To honor the history of materials and printmaking for the conference, I wanted to bring this to the forefront — and it really was an amazing process,” pairing the Chazen’s resources with publications from the Department of Special Collections at Memorial Library, she said.

“It’s a really unique exhibition that’s featuring the materials and process, along with how printmaking aligns with the history of science, which brings ‘The Birds of America’ into that same history.”

‘Shared Future’

The overall SGCI conference is themed “Our Shared Future,” and is also part of UW-Madison’s ongoing effort to educate the campus and the broader community about the Ho-Chunk Nation, on whose lands the university is built. A number of exhibitions focus on this connection, such as “Contemporary Indigenous Printmaking,” curated by Arthur and showing at the James Watrous Gallery at the Overture Center through April 3; “Madison Alumni: A Legacy of Indigenous Perspectives,” featuring works by Indigenous alumni, students and faculty, at Memorial Union through March 21; and others.

Part of the fascination of printmaking, said Arthur, “is striving for the next best print — and you’re always chasing that — but there’s also the legacy that has come down from teacher to teacher, for hundreds of years.”

“Since its development, printmaking has really been about transmitting knowledge,” Wehn said.

“It’s the knowledge that comes from the ability to make prints,” he said. “Then what is made is multiplied and distributed for academic learning (and also serves) as visual knowledge and the dissemination of visual ideas.”

If you go

The SGCI Annual Conference last came to Madison in 2006. While attending the 2022 conference itself requires a registration fee, some events and dozens of print exhibitions are open to the public. For complete conference information, see the conference catalog online at arts.wisc.edu.

All the events listed below are open to the public and are free to attend, with the exceptions noted:

Keynote events

SGCI Lifetime Achievement Awards: Mexican-born American painter, printmaker and educator Enrique Chagoya, whose work focuses on the changing nature of culture, 4-5 p.m. Friday. Conceptual artist Mel Chin, who works in a variety of art media to calculate meaning in modern life, 5-6 p.m. Saturday. Both events in Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. $10 admission each event; free with UW-Madison ID.

Vendor Fair: Browse vendors' booths featuring printmaking-related products, including some with work by individual artists. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Union South, Varsity Hall II and III, 1308 W. Dayton St. Free.

Open Portfolio: See contemporary printmaking works by students and professionals. 10 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Saturday, Wisconsin Institute of Discovery, 330 N. Orchard St. Free.

Exhibitions

Contemporary and historic print exhibits throughout Madison are free and open to the public, and include:

"Seeing Audubon: Robert Havell, Jr. and The Birds of America," through April 3, and "Pressing Innovation: Printing Fine Art in the Upper Midwest," through May 15 (reception 5-7 p.m. March 18), Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. chazen.wisc.edu

“A Social Practice, UW-Madison Alumni Exhibition”: Featuring the work of 76 UW-Madison multigenerational alumni, curated by Tyanna Buie. Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St.

"Madison Alumni: A Legacy of Indigenous Perspectives," curated by John Hitchcock. Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

“Listening to Landscapes: Catherine Chauvin, Mary Hood, Tracy Templeton, Rina Yoon”: Through April 10 at Abel Contemporary Gallery, 524 E. Main St., Stoughton. Meet and greet with artist Mary Hood, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Free. www.abelcontemporary.com

“Nau Te Rourou, Maku Te Rourou: With Your Basket and My Basket”: Featuring the work of indigenous printmakers Marwin Begaye, Alexis Neal and Vanessa Edwards, through March 26 at Arts + Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St., Suite 100. Exhibit reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18, with a 7 p.m. performance featuring printmaker Marwin Begaye and dancer Kay LeClaire, nibiiwakamigkwe. Also at Arts + Literature Lab, with exhibit receptions March 18: “De Tierras Bravas,” works by contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American printmakers, curated by J. Leigh Garcia. “Oaxaca: Life on Paper,” prints from Oaxaca, Mexico, curated by Roberto Torres Mata. “Where We Are Now,” 25 linoleum cut prints and screen prints. “Artworking: There Are A Lot of Us,” from the Madison nonprofit Artworking, which supports artists and entrepreneurs with intellectual and developmental disabilities; winner of the SGCI Community Printmaking Award). artlitlab.org

“Intercambios: Art, Stories and Communidad”: Collaborative works from artists in Madison and Oaxaca, Mexico, including painting, textiles, printmaking, photography and more. Through April 10, Ruth Davis Design Gallery, School of Human Ecology, 1300 Linden Dr. A performance and tours with artists, featuring John Hitchcock and Alvaro Torres Music, is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. March 17. cdmc.wisc.edu/material-culture/ruth-davis-design-gallery/

“Wisconsin Was There: Sharing the Legacies of Printmakers Who Served in the Military”: Loaned work and works from the collection at Wisconsin Veterans Museum, 30 W. Mifflin St. Watch free printmaking demonstrations by veteran artists Shawn Ganther, Ash Kyrie, Yvette Pino in the museum’s front window from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 16-19.

“Points of Departure III, UW-Madison Printmaking Alumni Portfolio”: Works by printmaking alumni, March 17-19, 6th floor printmaking hallway. “Moo” by Veronica Leto, and “You Were There” by Maya Stern, SGCI Student Fellowship Award Exhibits, 7th floor gallery (reception 2-4 p.m. March 18). UW Humanities Building, 455 N. Park St. art.wisc.edu

“Enrique Chagoya: Detention at the Border of Language”: Recent prints by Enrique Chagoya, 2021 SGCI Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, curated by David Wells; through March 20. Public conversation with the artist and Bud Shark of Shark’s Ink from 12:15-1:15 p.m. March 18. Edgewood College Gallery, 1000 Edgewood College Drive. www.edgewood.edu/ecgallery

“Mel Chin: There’s Something Happening Here”: An exhibition representing 43 years of the conceptual artist Mel Chin’s work, curated by Leah Kolb with curatorial support by Emily Arthur, March 12-July 31 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. Exhibit opening celebration March 17; artist lecture from 6-7 p.m. (Free, but reservations required at mmoca.org). Also on view: Mel Chin’s “The Fundred Project,” an interactive hands-on project for visitors of all ages. mmoca.org

“Continuous Line: MFA Candidate and Faculty Exhibition”: Recent artworks curated by Jacob Bautista, Carley Schmidt and Devon Stackonis. UW-Madison Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N. Frances St. art.wisc.edu

“Behind the Scenes: Tandem Press”: Informal tours of the gallery, print studio and print study area at UW-Madison’s Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave., organized by Tandem Press Collaborative Printmakers and Curators. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 19. tandempress.wisc.edu

“P-ART-ICLE Wave Duality: The Art of Benjamin Pollock”: Work by Benjamin Pollock inspired by the natural world, through March 31 at Artist and Craftsman Supply, 203 W. Gorham St. No. 1. www.instagram.com/artistcraftsman_madison

“Parts Unknown”: Works by artist printers responding to works in the Rare Books and Special Collections rooms of Ebling Library, Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Ave. Limited to 8-10 visitors per hour, March 16-19. ebling.library.wisc.edu

“Pressure Points,” “Dog is Alive, Magic is a Foot,” “Re-Vision,” “Refusing Erasure”: Print exhibitions at the Overture Center galleries through April 17, with opening receptions and artist talks 4-6 p.m. March 17; Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. overture.org

“Emily Arthur: Re-membering Prints, Books and Bronze Multiples” and “Contemporary Indigenous Printmaking,” curated by Emily Arthur, through April 2, James Watrous Gallery, 201 State St. www.wisconsinacademy.org/gallery

“Adriana Barrios: Between Land and Sea”: Works in response to climate change by Adriana Barrios, 2022 Edna Wiechers Arts in Wisconsin Award winner. Through April 7 (reception 1-4 p.m. March 8), Gallery@Truax, Madison College, 1701 Wright St. www.madisoncollegegallery.com

“Bridges Not Borders/Puentes No Fronteras”: Contemporary Latin-American printmaking, through March 28 (reception 7 p.m. March 18). Dark Horse Art Bar, 756 E. Washington Ave. darkhorsemadison.com

“John Hitchcock: Belonging to the Land”: Recent works on paper and neon sculpture by John Hitchcock. “Imprinted in Madison: Artists Making Their Mark,” works by Madison artists. Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., through Feb. 17, 2023.

“Given to Remember: The Holocene Extinction in Print”: Printed works by geologists, zoologists and other naturalists from the UW-Madison libraries, curated by Carly Sentieri. Department of Special Collections, Memorial Library, Floor 9R, 728 State St. www.library.wisc.edu/specialcollections/

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cameron Diaz says she has shunned complicated beauty regimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics