Madison becomes an epicenter of prints this month

There’s another word for art in Madison this month: Prints.

Print exhibitions are happening everywhere throughout the city, from museums and galleries to academic buildings, art supply shops, city government offices and even a bar. The celebration of all things printmaking also includes lectures, portfolio shows, print sales and more.

From March 16-19, Madison is playing host to the 2022 SGCI Annual Conference, which is expected to draw more than 500 artists, students, educators and professionals from the U.S. and abroad. SGCI stands for Southern Graphics Council International, a Georgia-based organization that has its roots in the southeastern U.S., but now has global reach and hosts the largest annual printmaking conference in North America.

“It’s been three years since our last conference” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “so everyone is super-excited,” said Emily Arthur, an associate professor of art at UW-Madison and a member of the conference steering committee. The 2022 event also marks SGCI’s 50th anniversary as an organization.

“Madison has a really strong legacy in the field of printmaking,” Arthur said. “And the Midwest is a real center for printmaking. Generally the East and West coasts receive the most attention, but I think the focus of this conference is to really highlight not only the presses in the Midwest, but also the scholarship around printmaking.”

“Printmaking” is “kind of an umbrella term that describes woodcut and etching, lithography, screen print,” and sometimes book art and handmade papers, Arthur said.

It’s also a collaborative art, involving artists and whole teams of printmakers.

“There are so many hands-on,” she said. “They used to call it ‘print jobbers.’ There might be 50 people on a project. People have their specialty within the shop. So this community that forms in the print shop around labor and materials is very different than other forms of art that are solo, with one artist in the studio.”

‘Pressing Innovation’

The collaborative spirit of printmaking is on display in “Pressing Innovation: Printing Fine Art in the Upper Midwest,” an exhibition at the Chazen Museum of Art through May 15 that brings together art and the histories of five collaborative printmaking workshops in the Midwest.

“Pressing Innovation” explores “how an artist comes to the workshop with a concept, an idea, an image they want to create in printed form, then works with very skilled printmakers, who are also artists, to make that a reality,” said the show’s curator, James Wehn, the Van Vleck Curator of Works on Paper at the Chazen.

“It’s a testament to what happens when people come together to create prints,” he said. “There’s an incredible synthesis of artistic idea, scientific vision, scientific interest, and then the technical skills to actually bring that print to reality.”

“Pressing Innovation” features 3D as well as 2D work from five presses: Landfall Press, Chicago; Vermillion Editions, Minneapolis; Island Press, St. Louis; Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Minneapolis; and UW-Madison’s own Tandem Press, founded in 1987 and now located at 1743 Commercial Ave.

In the Chazen’s second-floor Garfield galleries, printmaking gets a different look with “Seeing Audubon: Robert Havell, Jr. and The Birds of America.” The exhibition, running through April 3, examines how watercolors made in the field by naturalist John James Audubon were transformed into prints in the London print shop of Robert Havell, Jr. between 1827 and 1838.

Arthur attempts to “reverse engineer” the prints that make up “The Birds of America” to see what techniques, methods and materials Havell used to create the collection.

“This is about chemistry and techniques and recipes that belonged to a single shop,” she said. “While Audubon is really the primary voice that is recognized when it comes to ‘The Birds of America,’ his collaborating printmaker contributed a lot more than what is often discussed.”

“To honor the history of materials and printmaking for the conference, I wanted to bring this to the forefront — and it really was an amazing process,” pairing the Chazen’s resources with publications from the Department of Special Collections at Memorial Library, she said.

“It’s a really unique exhibition that’s featuring the materials and process, along with how printmaking aligns with the history of science, which brings ‘The Birds of America’ into that same history.”

‘Shared Future’

The overall SGCI conference is themed “Our Shared Future,” and is also part of UW-Madison’s ongoing effort to educate the campus and the broader community about the Ho-Chunk Nation, on whose lands the university is built. A number of exhibitions focus on this connection, such as “Contemporary Indigenous Printmaking,” curated by Arthur and showing at the James Watrous Gallery at the Overture Center through April 3; “Madison Alumni: A Legacy of Indigenous Perspectives,” featuring works by Indigenous alumni, students and faculty, at Memorial Union through March 21; and others.

Part of the fascination of printmaking, said Arthur, “is striving for the next best print — and you’re always chasing that — but there’s also the legacy that has come down from teacher to teacher, for hundreds of years.”

“Since its development, printmaking has really been about transmitting knowledge,” Wehn said.

“It’s the knowledge that comes from the ability to make prints,” he said. “Then what is made is multiplied and distributed for academic learning (and also serves) as visual knowledge and the dissemination of visual ideas.”

