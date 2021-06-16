Madison Ballet's 'Nutcracker' dances back to Overture Hall stage

In mid-February, Madison Ballet will present “Lift Every Voice 2022,” a virtual production featuring new contemporary works by choreographers of color.

“Turning Pointe,” a program looking at many facets of ballet, will be performed March 24-April 3, 2022, in Overture Center’s Promenade Hall.

Meanwhile, Madison Ballet is conducting a search for a new artistic director, Bourg said. Schumann stepped in as interim director in 2018 after the departure of longtime Madison Ballet artistic director Earle Smith. Schumann, a lawyer in Chicago as well as a dancer and choreographer, helped the ballet company weather the challenges of the pandemic, Bourg said.

The halt to live performances allowed Madison Ballet the time to launch a digital project, “Lift Every Voice,” that it had wanted to tackle for a long time, Bourg said.

Before COVID-19 upended the arts world, “we had never really had the time – or money – to divert to that,” she said. The video project has the potential to reach new audiences and engage new artistic voices, she said.