Madison Ballet’s ‘Midsummer’ finds fantasy in the Delafield woods

If you do not remember “Midsummer” or are encountering it for the first time, this probably looks like a series of scenes, some funny, some pretty, but not necessarily connected to each other. This also seems fine, maybe even better?

It is certainly possible to watch Shannon Brianne Quirk and Damien Johnson dance a lovely pas de deux, no context needed, or giggle as the lovers push and pull at each other. The pantomime is clear enough. Sections of this ballet get Charlie Chaplin-style slapstick, and sight gags work particularly well on this little stage. On opening night, when Bottom (Tom Kilps) emerged with a horse’s head, a child in the audience shrieked with joy.

That’s the overwhelming feeling: joy. The dancing is beautiful, of course, but watch the dancers' smiles as well as their extensions and spins. From the littles waving their arms in the fairy corps to Michaela King as a radiant Queen Titania, each one looks absolutely thrilled to be here, on this beautiful night, in front of an audience of lawn chairs.

What a pleasure, to find some peace amid the chaos.

