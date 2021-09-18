Madison Ballet’s ‘Midsummer’ finds fantasy in the Delafield woods

Near the end of the second act of Madison Ballet’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” my eye strays offstage. Visible in the wings is a frolic of fairies, their wispy dresses in watery shades of blue. The color reminds me of the clouds I’d noticed an hour or so earlier, just before the sun set.
The dissonance of tutus and toe shoes under the stars can make a person philosophical. As the duke and his bride move elegantly through each turn and lift, I keep thinking about those girls in the wings, and how whenever things seem perfect, there’s a little wildness on the edges. Just offstage, a touch of chaos.
It does seem to fit the circumstances that led the ballet here, to a state forest in Delafield.
Tension between the rules of the city and the unruly forest has always been at the heart of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer,” with its mismatched lovers and mischievous fairies. Madison Ballet’s production, choreographed by Peter Anastos to a score by Felix Mendelssohn, was planned for April 2020, then set to open the 2021-22 season in Capitol Theater.
A few weeks ago, the Ballet announced it would relocate the show to two outdoor locations: SummerStage in Delafield, where “Midsummer” will dance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Warner Park in Madison, set for this Wednesday and Thursday night.
Madison Ballet first got the rights to Anastos’ “Midsummer” about 20 years ago. Between the production set for 2020 and now, many company dancers have returned, including two of the lovers: Kristen Hammer, funny and frustrated as the wronged Hermia (opposite Juan Carlos Díaz Vélez as Lysander) and Jacob Ashley as proud Demetrius (paired with Michelle Ramos as Helena).
Costumes by Claudia Lynch and Karen Brown-Larimore add saturated color and ruffled flourishes to full-length bodysuits, accented with capes and crowns.
But, of course, we’re now at a free ballet in the woods — things are different. In place of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and live opera singers, there’s a musical track (which could be louder; maybe there are neighbors?). The free-standing stage gives the production an improvisatory, scrappy feel that it surely would not have had in the Capitol Theater. The audience sits in lawn chairs; squirrely kids who’d be shushed in Overture instead snuggle in blankets, stage-whispering to each other.
The play version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” acts like a coat rack for the ballet. If you know the story and the characters, you’ll know what’s up with Helena/Demetrius (in blue) and Hermia/Lysander (in peachy tones). The Rude Mechanicals bumble in, and Puck (Yu-Jhe Sun, lithe as a gymnast) makes plenty of mayhem.
If you do not remember “Midsummer” or are encountering it for the first time, this probably looks like a series of scenes, some funny, some pretty, but not necessarily connected to each other. This also seems fine, maybe even better?
It is certainly possible to watch Shannon Brianne Quirk and Damien Johnson dance a lovely pas de deux, no context needed, or giggle as the lovers push and pull at each other. The pantomime is clear enough. Sections of this ballet get Charlie Chaplin-style slapstick, and sight gags work particularly well on this little stage. On opening night, when Bottom (Tom Kilps) emerged with a horse’s head, a child in the audience shrieked with joy.
That’s the overwhelming feeling: joy. The dancing is beautiful, of course, but watch the dancers' smiles as well as their extensions and spins. From the littles waving their arms in the fairy corps to Michaela King as a radiant Queen Titania, each one looks absolutely thrilled to be here, on this beautiful night, in front of an audience of lawn chairs.
What a pleasure, to find some peace amid the chaos.
