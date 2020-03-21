Madison Ballet's happily ever after

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a story of the transforming power of love — with all its passion, adventures, mishaps and (hopefully) happy endings.
This year, it seems particularly fitting for Madison Ballet to put such a tale on stage.
“This is a return to a healthier organization. We want to be producing more work for our audiences,” said Jonathan Solari, who was named CEO of the formerly struggling dance organization last July.
The ballet “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” to be performed in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater April 11-12, could mark a turning point for Madison Ballet.
In recent years the long-standing dance company had to cut back its performance season – limiting stage offerings to “The Nutcracker,” its lavish annual holiday production in Overture Hall, and much smaller choreography showcases performed at the Bartell Theatre.
The company had to cut staff, but kept the doors of its ballet school open. Two years ago, Madison Ballet lost its longtime artistic director, W. Earle Smith. And it was pressed to find a new home to replace its former location in Westgate Mall, which is expected to be demolished soon.
But all that is in the past. In 2019, Madison Ballet opened a new home for its school and rehearsal studios at 6734 Odana Road. A search for a permanent artistic director is in the works (interim artistic director Sarah Schumann has been filling in since late 2018). And fundraising is significantly up.
The presentation of the charming “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” choreographed by the acclaimed Peter Anastos and with a Mendelssohn score, also marks a return to the company’s goal of presenting more full-length works.
“Madison Ballet hasn’t performed ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ for about 10 years,” Solari said. Like “Nutcracker,” “Midsummer” will involve a largely community cast. “This is a nice way to extend the relationships that families have with our organization into the spring,” Solari said.
The performances will be paired with some extra community offerings, such as a free preview of dance excerpts and readings from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by American Players Theatre actors Colleen Madden and Tracy Michelle Arnold. That free event will take place at the Museum of Contemporary Art on March 24. Choreographer Anastos also will be present to facilitate a conversation between the dancers and the actors, Solari said.
The founder of two nonprofit theater companies in New York, Solari followed his wife, originally from Whitewater, to Wisconsin a few years ago and got to know Madison’s nonprofit sector. Last summer, he was selected to lead Madison Ballet into a new era.
“Madison Ballet is in many ways looking at ourselves as an innovative start-up,” Solari said. “In seven or eight months, we have been able to accomplish quite a bit.”
“The first quarter of this fiscal year (Madison Ballet) out-raised the entirety of last fiscal year,” and the organization is on track to finish its second quarter strong, Solari said.
The search for a new artistic director has drawn “scores” of applicants from around the world.
The move from the aging Westgate Mall was also key.
“The shift of venue to a more welcoming environment has gone so well that our classes are at capacity,” Solari said.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” feels like “a proper turn of the page,” he continued. “There’s really a bright future for Madison Ballet. I’m very proud of what we’ve done in a short amount of time, and I’m very optimistic for the future.”