Madison Ballet names new artistic director

The choreographer Ja’ Malik was in Madison for an interview with Madison Ballet early last fall, when he stopped by the Overture Center to hear a concert by the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

Audiences were just getting used to the idea of going back to live events after a long, pandemic-induced shutdown, and things still felt very tentative for the performing arts world.

“They played Tchaikovsky’s Serenade,” said Ja’ Malik, who was born and spent most of his career in New York City.

The concert was “gorgeous,” he said. “I sat there in heaven. I just thought, ‘This is the greatest hour-and-a-half that I’ve had in such a long time.’”

Ja’ Malik hopes audiences will have that same kind of transcendent experience as they attend future performances by Madison Ballet — a dance company he will now head as its new artistic director.

In his key role, Ja’ Malik will set the artistic direction for a major Madison arts organization best known for its 150-student ballet school, contemporary and classical ballet performances and its annual production of “The Nutcracker” in Overture Hall.

“I want the city of Madison to take pride and ownership in the company as I work to move the company further along and make a real impact,” he said. “There are universal messages of joy, hope and love to behold when you come see Madison Ballet.”

When it posted the artistic director position, Madison Ballet heard from applicants on four continents, said executive director Jonathan Solari.

Ja’ Malik stood out as “exceptional.”

“He just had something special,” Solari said. “He’s such an accomplished choreographer. His aesthetic is based in classical ballet, but has such a contemporary eye.”

Ja’ Malik is currently in town again to choreograph a new eight-minute piece titled “Guitar Concerto” that will receive its premiere in the Madison Ballet performance “Turning Pointe,” running March 25-April 3 at the Overture Center. Inspired by the love for jazz that Ja’ Malik’s uncle taught him as a boy, “Guitar Concerto” is “a little introduction of my choreography for Madison,” he said.

40 years

Next week’s “Turning Pointe” performance is named to mark the end of Madison Ballet’s 40th season and its shift toward the future, Solari said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company discovered creative new ways of presenting ballet, such as performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for thousands of spectators in a park setting and taking “The Nutcracker” to Fort McCoy to present to the Afghan refugees temporarily living there last fall.

Ja’ Malik will succeed Sara Stewart Schumann, who came on board at Madison Ballet in 2018 just to direct “The Nutcracker” and ended up staying four years. Schumann also practices law in Chicago, and will return to Madison to set her new version of “The Nutcracker,” which was performed in Overture Hall last December, again for the next three years.

“Turning Pointe” was also produced under her direction — and it’s a performance she’s very proud of, Schumann said. “There are some really incredible things in ‘Turning Pointe,’” such as a premiere by Kia Smith and George Balanchine’s “Rubies Pas de Deux.”

As for Ja’ Malik, “I think he’s an excellent choice,” she said. “I think he is going to take this company to the next level.”

‘This is possible’

Ja’ Malik grew up in Harlem the middle child of seven. As a boy he fell in love with dance first watching Michael Jackson and then seeing a performance of the ballet “Giselle” on TV that changed his life.

He took recreational ballet classes, he said, “and I never saw anyone in ballet who looked like me until I was about 13, and saw a Black man on stage with Cleveland Ballet as the lead in ‘The Nutcracker.’ And I thought, ‘This is possible.’ From that possibility, I committed my life to ballet.”

Ja’ Malik, whose name is a blend of his first and middle given names, is a graduate of the first class of the Joffrey Ballet School/New School University and a former member of Cleveland Ballet, Oakland Ballet, North Carolina Dance Theatre, Nathan Trice Rituals, City Dance Ensemble, Ballet Hispanico and Ballet X.

In 2010, he was described as a young “choreographer to watch” by Roslyn Sulcas of The New York Times. But Ja’ Malik has been candid about his struggles breaking into the mainstream ballet world, as he described in an article for Dance Magazine titled, “My Life as an Invisible Black Choreographer.” He currently addresses biases in the arts world in his podcast series “Arts Uncensored.”

Ja’ Malik first heard about Madison Ballet’s search for a new artistic director through a friend who thought it would be a good fit. The choreographer had a round of interviews with Madison Ballet’s board of directors in early 2020 — and then the pandemic hit.

“I just kind of took myself out of the dance world with that lockdown,” he said. It was a depressing time for artists, whose income and performance opportunities came to a sudden halt, with no assurance when — or if — they would come back.

Finally, “towards the end of last summer, I got an email from Jonathan (Solari) saying, ‘Hey, you remember us?’”

Talks between Ja’ Malik and Madison Ballet resumed. Last fall, Ja’ Malik came to Madison to see a performance, meet the staff and dancers and get to know the city to make sure it was somewhere he could move his life to.

“I wanted to be very smart about it,” said Ja’ Malik, 42.

But “I felt the board here had a very good attitude, a very optimistic spirit,” he said. “They are interested in change.”

And his conversations with Solari “were very touching,” he said. “I just felt like he is somebody I could be in the trenches with. In a company, there is the executive director and the artistic director who have to be fighting for the same goals.

“We’re in an art form where it’s still not easy. It’s still hard to get an audience to understand that this is a vital part of our culture, a vital part of our society to have arts, to have ballet. So you want to be in business with someone with that same passion.”

Ja’ Malik also was impressed by the questions he received from Madison Ballet’s 23 contracted company dancers. “Some are younger dancers, some are more seasoned, and I felt they all had a desire to move forward, and that intrigued me a lot.”

More diversity

One of Ja’ Malik’s goals is to bring more diversity to Madison Ballet, especially by adding some Black female dancers to the company.

“Being a person of color, that’s a crucial and vital part of my mission,” he said. In New York, he founded Ballet Boy Productions, a company dedicated to giving more opportunities to Black male ballet dancers and other male dancers of color. Many participants he recruited from pickup basketball games in New York.

“The only reason I didn’t call it ‘Ballet Everybody Productions’ is because I felt that Misty Copeland has inspired Black female ballerinas, and there are so many of them out there now,” he said. “I’ve been to schools all across America — and there are so many amazing young Black girls coming up that in the next five years are going to blow people’s minds. There are little Misty Copelands all over America now.”

As artistic director, Ja’ Malik also hopes to give Madison Ballet a “very clear identity, a very clear point of view,” he said. “My goal is to really streamline the company and really make it known” on the order of respected companies such as Ballet West, Ballet Memphis or Charlotte Ballet.

He’ll also bring an aesthetic from New York that is absent from much of the Midwest but can greatly energize audiences, he said.

“Ballet, I believe, is for everyone, and I want the company to feel like a great friend or family member,” he said. “My hope is for everyone to walk away from a performance, community event or class saying, ‘Wow! That really moved me, I felt something and I want more.’”

