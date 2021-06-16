Madison Ballet dreams again: 21-22 season includes 'Midsummer,' new 'Nutcracker'

A new 'Nutcracker'

The mega-yacht of the ballet world, “The Nutcracker,” will get a fresh look and new choreography for when it re-opens Dec. 17. W. Earle Smith, who led the company for 19 years, first set “Nutcracker” in 1999.

He made updates to various elements over the years, but it’s a very big ship to turn around. The 2019 production had a cast of 150, including community members, little kids, ballet students at all levels and the professional corps.

“It’s massive,” Schumann said. “As much as we would like to spend millions of dollars on a new set and new costumes, we’re not doing that. We’re changing some of the ways we use the set, and we’re revamping the costumes.

“More importantly, any choreography needs a refresh after a few years,” she added. “We’ve been doing this choreography for Earle’s, which is quite nice, for many years.”

Schumann said the 2021 production will clarify certain aspects of the story. Clara, usually played by a middle-grade dancer, will now be played by a member of the ballet company. She’ll meet the Sugar Plum Fairy — not become her — and instead of simply flying away on a sled at the end, she’ll wake up from her dream with her Nutcracker in her arms.