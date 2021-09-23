Madison artists glad to be back for Art Fair on the Square

“We really are working hard to put on a safe and enjoyable event,” Dupaty said. “There’s no better way to build your collection than to see artwork in person and to have that one-on-one conversation with the artists.”

Among the more than 400 artists exhibiting will be a number from the Madison area, including three who work in very different media in very different styles. The one thing they have in common: They’re happy to be back and in person.

‘Menacing but whimsical’

Artist T.L. Luke is a familiar face on the Madison art circuit: She sells her work at the Madison Night Market, Dane County Farmers' Market and Madison Makers Market. Her illustrations were part of the Madison BCycle Art Bike project and We Are Seeds Scavenger Hunt, and she’s illustrated a new children’s book coming out next month from Lerner Publishing.

In 2019, she exhibited at Art Fair on the Square as an “emerging artist.”

This weekend she’ll be back on the Square in booth #127. It feels like “coming full circle” said Luke, who used to work at MMOCA as the exhibitions manager, a position she created, before plunging into a full-time career as an artist.