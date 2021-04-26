Madison artists featured in Smithsonian show focused on sustainability

“It’s interesting for me because I can put so much information with each piece and just have it there so people can engage with me beyond that if they want to,” she said.

Evans grew up in Kansas and studied textile design at the University of Kansas — along with other favorite subjects such as history and land use. A class in environmental history “just blew my mind. The whole concept is how people affect land and how land affects people,” she said. “There’s so many ways to look at that and explore that. So that put me on a path of trying to incorporate that” in textile art.

Evans uses historical maps, satellite imagery and other map sources “to look for obvious ways that people affect land. Sometimes there’s a really interesting story about how land affects people.” Recent inspirations from her work come from the Driftless Region of Wisconsin, the Mississippi River, luxury coastal developments, power plants and artificial bodies of water.

Her hand- and machine-stitched dyed and quilted textiles “tie in traditional quilting practices of reuse,” she said. “Over the last seven years, I’ve really been trying to find garments and second-hand fabrics that I can take apart and repurpose.”