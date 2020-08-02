Local music venues say they will survive, but are looking for congressional aid

Music venues around Madison, most closed since mid-March, find themselves playing a long game.
It’s been challenging, but many say they will survive with government help.
The Bur Oak, formerly known as The Winnebago, opened for two weekends in June at a limited capacity before the county rolled back its reopening rules due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases.
Toffer Christensen, who helps manage the 130-capacity music venue, had shows booked three nights a week through June, and planned to ramp up to four nights a week in July.
Because it’s a roomy venue, he said, it was easy to space out the tables. Employees wore masks before it was mandated and cleaned surfaces continually.
The venue had customers use a mobile ordering app called Noble for contactless ordering and tipping.
“We are doing what we can to keep patrons safe and distant at events,” Christensen said then. “Right now we are in survival mode like so many businesses, where it’s not how much can we make this month, but how much can we not lose.”
In early July, with almost half of new COVID-19 cases appearing in young people and more than 20% of the newly infected reporting recent trips to taverns, the Madison and Dane County public health department limited indoor gatherings to 10 people or fewer, not including employees. It also closed bars for all but patio and takeout service, and tightened capacities for restaurants.
Other businesses have been able to continue to operate under restrictions in Phase 2 of “Forward Dane,” meaning that most businesses are limited to 50% of capacity.
As a smaller venue, The Bur Oak had been able to operate at a 50-person capacity under the original Phase 2 but had to close once the plan reduced indoor gathering limits from 50 people to 10.
“It is a very tough time for venues,” Christensen said, adding that The Bur Oak received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, but much of it had to be spent on employee retention and not fixed expenses.
He’s hopeful there will be more stimulus money for businesses like The Bur Oak with a new round of funding being discussed in Congress.
“I think without any future funding you will see a lot of independent venues like ours have to close,” he said. “We are cautiously optimistic that funding will come through and we will be able to open back up again at a limited capacity by the fall. If those things happen we will make it.”
Federal help
The Bur Oak, like other local venues, is part of the National Independent Venue Association, which has been lobbying Congress since COVID-19 restrictions began ravaging music and comedy venues.
Audrey Fix Schaefer, the association’s spokesperson, called the situation “dire” for NIVA’s 2,000 venue and promoter members. She said the nation’s venues have “no way of knowing when we’ll all be able to open at full capacity.”
Schaefer is based in Washington, D.C., where she’s communications director for the 9:30 Club and three other venues. “We’re shuttered indefinitely,” she said. “No business can make it under these circumstances without government assistance.”
The RESTART Act, led by a bipartisan group of senators and representatives, goes a long way to address the needs of the closed businesses, “so we’re working hard to let legislators know we need this to pass for us to survive,” Fix Schaefer said.
She said a survey of the association’s members showed that, if the shutdown lasts six months without more federal funding, 90% of them will close forever.
“Independent venues are sadly folding every day,” Fix Schaefer said. “This is an existential crisis for the venues, their workers, fans ... and the music industry, since artists won’t have a place to play when the world finally opens up.”
Critical for artists
Reopening is also critical to the artists, who she said make 75% of their income from touring.
The RESTART Act, and similar proposals, tailor PPP loans to closed businesses.
U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, recently introduced the Save Our Stages Act, which would provide Small Business Administration grants for independent live music venue operators affected by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. These grants would provide six months of financial support to keep venues afloat and pay employees, “and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America,” they said in a statement.
Matt Gerding, president of FPC Live, which owns and operates The Sylvee, Orpheum Theater, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon, and runs a touring business beyond Madison, said having its venues closed these past few months has been difficult.
“But we continue to strategize daily about how to best weather the storm and get into fighting shape for when our industry can fully turn back on,” Gerding said.
He said a large part of FPC Live’s business comes from national touring, which is mostly rescheduling into 2021.
Gerding said the company is looking at scenarios for reopening its venues at reduced capacities and attracting smaller special events.
“With its history of catering to the local music scene and community, the High Noon Saloon will likely be our first opportunity to get back to business in Madison,” Gerding said. “From there we’ll look at turning the other venues on as soon as the Forward Dane plan allows us to do that in a meaningful capacity.”
‘Hanging in there’
Steve Sperling, general manager of the Barrymore Theatre on Atwood Avenue, said the 840-seat venue, which has a capacity of 1,000 for shows that permit standing, “is hanging in there.”
Sperling said he and his staff will be ready to host shows when artists resume touring and it’s practical for the theater to reopen.
Still, he said, the situation is a tough one. The theater has exhausted its PPP money and is looking for other funds.
“The successful lobbying of Congress by NIVA will likely determine how long we are able to keep staff on salary and go a long way to determining our financial health coming out of this crisis,” Sperling said.
Michael Hierl, who owns Liquid, 624 University Ave., recognized as one of the nation’s top college town electronic dance music venues, said his club has generated no revenue since he closed it March 14.
“We are obviously getting hurt financially very, very badly and it’s really hard to see the financial cushion we’ve spent years building get smaller and smaller,” Hierl said.
Like Sperling at the Barrymore, he said he expects his 720-capacity venue to survive the pandemic. Liquid, which includes the intimate 150-capacity Ruby, can be turned into two areas for smaller events.
“Because of our financial success over the years and the support we are thankfully getting from our key suppliers under the circumstances, we expect to come out of this on the other side,” Hierl said. “But let’s just say that hanging in there is causing us a lot of pain.”
Hierl said it didn’t make sense for him to participate in the county’s phased reopening plan when indoor mass gatherings could have up to 50 people, or 7% of his total capacity, and later 100 people, or 14% of his capacity.
Early on, he said he could’ve opened up as a bar, without a scheduled event, at 25% capacity, or later at 50%.
“But given the public health research about how the virus spreads indoors, we felt it was not safe to do so for our staff or guests,” Hierl said.
Postponements
Meanwhile, he has postponed his spring shows to the fall and winter, and said it would be devastating to reschedule the shows again if COVID-19 infection rates continue to spike.
“We aren’t just concerned about infection rates in Madison, Dane County or even Wisconsin,” he said. “Since almost all our shows are routed tours booked with national booking agencies, COVID-19-related cancellations in other markets would result in a cascade of cancellations that would ultimately affect us.”
Hierl got Paycheck Protection Program funding, but said since the maximum PPP loan is based on 2½ times the average monthly payroll cost, it doesn’t help music venues much, given their high non-payroll costs.
Plus, in Liquid’s case, its summer show schedule is small given that UW-Madison is on break, so that worked to reduce its average monthly payroll figure. “Still, every bit obviously helps,” he said.
Hierl said the RESTART Act would be more helpful because it offers more flexibility on how the money can be spent, and gives generous options for loan forgiveness, which would be based on lost income.
Regional impact
The Mineral Point Opera House, a small, nonprofit historic theater in downtown Mineral Point, 55 miles west of Madison, is also biding its time until it’s safe to host live shows again.
“We are all waiting this thing out,” said Lauren Powers, president of the theater’s board of directors.
The 380-seat theater, established in 1915, is run by a board of directors, which Powers said “made the difficult decision to close our doors for the remainder of 2020.”
The board had to cancel its spring and summer schedule along with its community production of “The Nutcracker” in December.
“At this point, we know we may be the last entity in our small town to reopen,” Powers said. “We know our reopening in 2021 may be gradual, with smaller audiences and with a myriad of safety guidelines to adhere to.”
The Opera House hosts 40 to 50 events a year between concerts, comedy shows, film festivals, school and community events and private rentals.
“Our loss of income will be significant,” Powers said, noting the theater’s considerable economic impact on the town’s bars, restaurants and hotels.
“We’ve got a dedicated donor base and we are fortunate some are stepping forward to continue to support us,” she said. “We are hoping this will continue during our closure.”
Kathy Hennessy, executive director of The Monroe Arts Center, 45 miles southwest of Madison, said it was devastating to have the center’s 2019-2020 season cut short. She called the economic loss — more than $100,000 and counting — profound.
The centerpiece of the arts campus, the Old Methodist Church, now called Etter Hall, was built in 1869. Slated for demolition in the mid-1970s, the community came together to purchase the building and rededicate it as an arts center. During its 2018-2019 season, it hosted 29 programs.
“We are continuing to reinvent the ways we connect with our audiences,” Hennessy said, noting they’ve held outdoor concerts and online events, including weekly Facebook Live streams.
“It was our community that saved the original building in 1974 and it will be our community that sustains the Monroe Arts Center and ensures our survival through this unprecedented challenge,” she said.
