Local music venues say they will survive, but are looking for congressional aid

“Because of our financial success over the years and the support we are thankfully getting from our key suppliers under the circumstances, we expect to come out of this on the other side,” Hierl said. “But let’s just say that hanging in there is causing us a lot of pain.”

Hierl said it didn’t make sense for him to participate in the county’s phased reopening plan when indoor mass gatherings could have up to 50 people, or 7% of his total capacity, and later 100 people, or 14% of his capacity.

Early on, he said he could’ve opened up as a bar, without a scheduled event, at 25% capacity, or later at 50%.

“But given the public health research about how the virus spreads indoors, we felt it was not safe to do so for our staff or guests,” Hierl said.

Postponements

Meanwhile, he has postponed his spring shows to the fall and winter, and said it would be devastating to reschedule the shows again if COVID-19 infection rates continue to spike.