Local artists return with in-person East Side art show

For the past six months, the art walk was planned out “very carefully,” she said, with two possible scenarios: Holding the event in person, if pandemic conditions had sufficiently improved, or conducting it online.

“People made the decision (to participate) based on their confidence level,” Olin said. Potters were the first to sign on for the in-person version, she said, because “they can be very flexible in how they set up their displays.”

The neighborhood artists, who paid a $35 participation fee to help with advertising costs, will show their art on their own property, such as in front yards or on driveways, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will individually decide how to accept payment, whether through apps like PayPal, or with credit cards, check or cash.

In the past, many have offered indoor tours of their studios or invited people into their living rooms, but that is not happening this year. The custom of handing out treats by some artists has been put on hold, as well.