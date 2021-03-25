Live shows are back this summer at popular American Players Theatre

The nationally renowned American Players Theatre in Spring Green announced Wednesday that live theater — from a world premiere play to an adaptation of Homer’s “The Iliad” — will return this summer to its outdoor and indoor stages.

Performances in the Hill and Touchstone theaters will be booked only to 25% capacity — meaning about 250 seats per show in the outdoor Hill, and 30 seats per show in the indoor Touchstone, APT said.

The 2021 season includes the world premiere staging of James DeVita’s “An Improbable Fiction,” followed by Tom Stoppard’s “Rough Crossing” and an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline” in the Hill Theatre.

Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop,” a remount of “An Iliad,” adapted by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, and Christopher Fry’s “A Phoenix Too Frequent” are slated for the Touchstone.

“We are so incredibly grateful that the world is moving in the right direction and we are able to be working on these stories for our audience,” APT artistic director Brenda DeVita said in a statement.