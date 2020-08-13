Live from New York, it’s Christopher Jackson

Jackson will perform with a live band in an empty theater. The band will wear face coverings, Jackson said, noting that while no scenario is perfect, they are doing whatever they can.

“Our goal from the very beginning was to be able to do this safely. ... For rehearsal, we found places that allowed us to be far enough apart from one another, to be able to interact, to spread out enough where we all feel comfortable. To feel like we’re being responsible is really important.

“We all have to try to be safe, and do our jobs in a way that’s not going to endanger ourselves or the people we’re around,” Jackson added. “We’re all trying to find a lane to get back onstage and share what we do with the public.”

Jackson is scheduled to take and answer questions from his online audience during the concert. He said he’s excited to be performing live again, even without folks in the room.

“Our goal in this show is, if nothing else, to put a smile on your face, to hear songs that make you feel something,” Jackson said. “And just be reassured that, as an artist, we are here to service the audience. Our job is to share what we have with whomever will receive it, however they’ll receive it.

“We’re not feeling a great deal of pressure to remake how we consume the art. We’re just trying to make moments that people can enjoy, and walk away feeling better than the way they did when they sat down.”

