Live from New York, it’s Christopher Jackson

Actor Christopher Jackson has spent the pandemic just like the rest of us — keeping his kids busy, volunteering, wearing loose clothing and trying not to drink too much wine.
He’s also been doing virtual press junkets for a little project he did a few years ago. Jackson’s performance as George Washington in the original Broadway cast of the hit musical “Hamilton” dropped on Disney+ in early July. It has sparked a renewed wave of interest in the show.
“Prior to seeing the film, I’d only seen the show twice,” Jackson said. “For me, it was a very delayed ‘a-ha!’ moment. ... It was really exciting to see the intricacies and dynamics, all the stuff that everybody else in the audience responded to.”
Like many performers, Jackson has been itching to return to the stage. This weekend, he’ll be joined by a live band for a concert to benefit 17 arts centers, from Dallas and Houston to Milwaukee and Madison’s own Overture Center for the Arts.
“Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side” will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Saturday with proceeds split among the arts organizations. Overture is hosting a livestreamed, post-show nightcap with programming vice president Tim Sauers and Karra Beach. The video on demand link will be live for ticket holders for 72 hours starting an hour after the performance ends.
“I can’t think of a better cause to support,” Jackson said on Tuesday at a virtual press conference. Arts centers “support people in those communities and give them opportunities to expand their horizons.”
Jackson plans to perform a few standards, some mash-ups, and audience favorites from popular recent projects. He made his Broadway debut as Simba in “The Lion King,” originated the role of Benny in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tony Award-winning “In the Heights,” spent six months in the 2017 Tupac Shakur musical “Holler if Ya Hear Me” and sang the role of Chief Tui in the Disney film “Moana.”
Jackson also appears in the new documentary, “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” about the hip-hop group that preceded “Hamilton.” (That’s now streaming on Hulu.)
Across the country, few professional theater companies are returning to live performance. Before a production of “Godspell” at Berkshire Theater Group opened in Massachusetts on Aug. 7, the president of Actors’ Equity Association was quoted in the New York Times: “People are going to look to you to know that theater can happen without anybody getting sick.”
Jackson will perform with a live band in an empty theater. The band will wear face coverings, Jackson said, noting that while no scenario is perfect, they are doing whatever they can.
“Our goal from the very beginning was to be able to do this safely. ... For rehearsal, we found places that allowed us to be far enough apart from one another, to be able to interact, to spread out enough where we all feel comfortable. To feel like we’re being responsible is really important.
“We all have to try to be safe, and do our jobs in a way that’s not going to endanger ourselves or the people we’re around,” Jackson added. “We’re all trying to find a lane to get back onstage and share what we do with the public.”
Jackson is scheduled to take and answer questions from his online audience during the concert. He said he’s excited to be performing live again, even without folks in the room.
“Our goal in this show is, if nothing else, to put a smile on your face, to hear songs that make you feel something,” Jackson said. “And just be reassured that, as an artist, we are here to service the audience. Our job is to share what we have with whomever will receive it, however they’ll receive it.
“We’re not feeling a great deal of pressure to remake how we consume the art. We’re just trying to make moments that people can enjoy, and walk away feeling better than the way they did when they sat down.”
