'Lights up, stars on': American Players Theatre plans capacity-limited shows this summer

The eight women in the play read it together publicly for the first time (again, over Zoom) last summer. The casting turned out to be revelatory, DeVita said. As read by APT company member Colleen Madden, Posthumus and her jealous rage suddenly made sense.

“We think about the plays that would benefit from a concentration of actors,” DeVita said, “that has the breadth of storytelling that would explode inside a new form, that would be better if we can tell the story in a creative fashion.”

“Cymbeline” runs Aug. 12-Sept. 11. In the Touchstone Theatre, “A Phoenix Too Frequent” by Christopher Fry opens Aug. 26. Directed by Keira Fromm, it’s a comedy starring Phoebe González as a young widow who barricades herself in her late husband’s tomb. She has brought an unwitting servant with her, ready to die — until the arrival of a handsome soldier.

“Phoenix” is a bit of an oddball, but as DeVita and her team were conducting auditions over Zoom, she realized the play was “hilarious.”

“It’s an absurd satire of Greek tragedy, very satisfying,” she said.

Lights up