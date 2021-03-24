'Lights up, stars on': American Players Theatre plans capacity-limited shows this summer

On Wednesday, American Players Theatre announced a six-show season unlike any it has done before.
Instead of the usual repertory structure — five plays opening in June, another three in August, overlapping in two theater spaces — the classical Spring Green company plans to run two plays at a time with a short break in between. The theaters will be sold to 25% capacity until restrictions ease. That means 30 spaced-out seats in the Touchstone (typically around 200) and 250 in the outdoor Hill Theatre.
Actors and audiences may gather in person up the hill as soon as May 16.
“When we pulled away our rep structure, at first it was terrifying,” artistic director Brenda DeVita said. “Then it was like, 'What does that mean? What can we do that we’ve never done?'”
There are plays that would not hold the 1,100-seat Hill Theatre because, though perhaps wonderful in other ways, they would not be a big enough draw. “That has to be the flagship show,” DeVita said.
With capacity restrictions already in place, “that pressure’s kind of taken away from us. So what creatively do we get to do? The problem of COVID has offered us immense creativity in places and ways we never get to think.”
Priority tickets for some APT patrons (who will be notified by email) will go on sale April 16. Sales open to the general public on April 26. In a release, the company said it “expects that demand may outweigh supply for tickets.”
New work on the Hill
Because of the linear structure, APT’s season is set to open three weeks earlier than usual. On May 14, it kicks off with Katori Hall’s drama “The Mountaintop” in the Touchstone Theatre, led by Chicago-based director Ron OJ Parson (“Blood Knot” 2018, “Fences” 2019).
“The Mountaintop,” which ran on Broadway in 2011-12, is set in the Lorraine Motel on the night before Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. It will feature APT core company member Gavin Lawrence as the reverend opposite Sola Thompson, who before the pandemic starred in Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s “Eclipsed.”
Jim DeVita’s new play “Improbable Fiction,” which got its first reading over Zoom last summer, makes its world premiere on May 27 in the Hill Theatre. The text is mostly remixed Shakespeare, inviting Othello (Chiké Johnson), Falstaff (Brian Mani), Juliet (Melisa Pereyra) and others to wait out another plague together at The Boar’s Head Inn.
The original reading, which was darkly comic and stuffed with references, felt like a love letter to the absent APT audience. It’s been revised, Brenda DeVita said, to focus more on how the characters reimagine themselves inside the stories they, and we, know. It’s still full of “Easter eggs,” lines from other plays in new characters’ mouths.
“It’s even more relevant, more poignant, more fun,” Brenda DeVita said. “It’s still a valentine to APT, but now there’s more to think about.”
For the second cycle of plays, Jim DeVita will reprise his role in “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. He performed this extraordinary, epic tour of duty at Milwaukee Rep in 2014 and APT in 2015, and will be joined again in the Touchstone by cellist Alicia Storin starting June 25.
Up the hill, “Rough Crossing” by Tom Stoppard moved from the 2020 season to midsummer 2021. Bill Brown directs this high seas farce featuring several company members, including Kelsey Brennan, Marcus Truschinski and James Ridge. That one runs July 1-Aug. 7.
The third cycle of plays puts Shakespeare in the Hill Theatre with Marti Lyons’ all-female cast of “Cymbeline.” With an evil stepmother, a banished princess, a villainous king and a deathlike sleep for its heroine, the story has been described as a fairy tale without magic.
The eight women in the play read it together publicly for the first time (again, over Zoom) last summer. The casting turned out to be revelatory, DeVita said. As read by APT company member Colleen Madden, Posthumus and her jealous rage suddenly made sense.
“We think about the plays that would benefit from a concentration of actors,” DeVita said, “that has the breadth of storytelling that would explode inside a new form, that would be better if we can tell the story in a creative fashion.”
“Cymbeline” runs Aug. 12-Sept. 11. In the Touchstone Theatre, “A Phoenix Too Frequent” by Christopher Fry opens Aug. 26. Directed by Keira Fromm, it’s a comedy starring Phoebe González as a young widow who barricades herself in her late husband’s tomb. She has brought an unwitting servant with her, ready to die — until the arrival of a handsome soldier.
“Phoenix” is a bit of an oddball, but as DeVita and her team were conducting auditions over Zoom, she realized the play was “hilarious.”
“It’s an absurd satire of Greek tragedy, very satisfying,” she said.
Lights up
APT has been working on these plans for months. Per Actors’ Equity Association rules, the actors will “pod” together and be tested frequently for COVID-19. Some married couples may split up, to be in different households during rehearsal and performance. There will be more performances of the same show concentrated on fewer weeks, so stage management is asking questions like, “Can an actor do eight performances a week in the heat of summer in our Hill Theatre?”
By midsummer, APT hopes to announce a fourth duo of plays (one in the Hill Theatre, one in the Touchstone) and a “shoulder season” production, typically held in November. They’re working on securing rights for the poetry in “If These Trees Could Talk,” a self-guided walking tour of the American Players’ woods that first ran last summer.
Patrons can still picnic, at spaced-out tables. Masks will be required for all patrons on the grounds, and no food will be allowed in the theater. Among guidelines from the CDC, Sauk County and Actors’ Equity, Equity rules are the most stringent and don’t take vaccination levels into account. But if advice on actor safety or capacity restrictions change, APT is prepared to add tickets for shows and increase staffing.
“Nobody wants anyone to get sick. Everyone wants actors to work,” DeVita said. Her message to the audience? “We’re going to be OK. If it’s 30 people or 270 people up that hill ... we know why we’re here. Lights up, stars on.”
