'Lifespan of a Fact' debates the details on a virtual stage

Fine, OK. Why not call it fiction? (For some reason this question never comes up.) Of course, D’Agata probably wouldn’t agree. The appearance of truth is too important.

On “stage”

The real-life back and forth of “Lifespan of a Fact” resulted in an essay (“What Happened There,” published in “The Believer” in 2010) and a book (W.W. Norton & Co., 2012). The play was adapted in 2018 by the team of Jeremy Kareken and David Murrell with Gordon Farrell. It ran for four months on Broadway.

For Forward Theater’s physically distant rehearsal and filming process, director Joe Hanreddy adapted the play even further. He turned “Lifespan” into a Zoom play, edited by film editor Kathy Wittman. The result runs about 80 minutes and feels, incredibly, like theater.

Hanreddy adjusts where the actors appear onstage and matches their black backgrounds. He directs them to move around in their Zoom-boxes and finds ways of drawing focus. The first few paragraphs of the essay pop up onscreen while Fingal reads over it, while physical confrontations happen off screen (with sound effects).