Left undone: A Black artist, traumatized by confrontation, will speak at art exhibit opening

When the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art unveils its latest show on Saturday, it will feature dozens of new artworks, but also one left undone: a mural by Madison artist Lilada Gee.

Gee’s work on the interior mural came to a halt in March, after an incident just outside the museum walls that she describes as traumatic.

The encounter resulted in the firing of an Overture Center employee and a sped-up timeline for more training on microaggressions and unconscious bias — but also should not detract from a groundbreaking and important artistic show at MMOCA, supporters say.

Gee is among 23 Black Wisconsin women artists invited to be part of the museum’s 2022 Wisconsin Triennial, titled “Ain’t I A Woman?” after a quote from the abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Sojourner Truth and the classic book on Black feminism by author bell hooks.

If you go What: Opening celebration and reception for the 2022 Wisconsin Triennial, “Ain’t I A Woman?” Where: Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Mix by DJ Femme Noir and cash bar. Presentations from 6-7 p.m. by artists Nakeysha Roberts Washington and Lilada Gee Gallery hours: MMOCA galleries are open 12-6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. “Ain’t I A Woman?” runs through Oct. 9 Admission: The museum and the opening celebration are free and open to the public. Website: mmoca.org

“Ain’t I A Woman?” marks a historic milestone: It is the first time the Triennial, one of the state’s most prestigious shows featuring contemporary Wisconsin artists, has been organized by a guest curator, Milwaukee gallery owner Fatima Laster.

Last month, Gee was at MMOCA working on her mural when she went outside to her car to get more art supplies. She called Annik Dupaty, the director of events and volunteers at the museum, to let her back into the building through locked glass doors along Henry Street. But before she could return, Gee was stopped by what she described as aggressive verbal and physical behavior.

A staff member from the adjacent Overture Center for the Arts, whose building shares the entrance with the art museum, happened to be standing in the entryway, Gee said.

When Dupaty arrived and opened the doors to greet Gee and let her into the building, the woman was “right in my face yelling at me at the top of her lungs. ‘What are you doing?!? You can’t come in here! You’re not supposed to come in this door!,’” Gee told the nonprofit publication Madison 365, which first reported the incident.

The woman, a longtime Overture employee, then physically barred Gee from entering the door. The confrontation left Gee so shaken and confused that she was emotionally unable to return to her artwork, she said.

The incident “traumatized me,” Dupaty said in an email this week. “Discussing it continues to be triggering.”

When Overture learned of the incident, it conducted an investigation and the employee was terminated, said Ed Holmes, Overture’s chief equity and innovation officer. Overture viewed footage of the incident taken by a security camera, he said.

The behavior of the former staff member, who is white, toward Gee and Dupaty, who are Black, “didn’t match any of our cultural values, our expectations about creating a more welcoming atmosphere of belonging,” Holmes said.

Although the doorway where the incident happened “is not an entrance typically open to the public,” he said, “there’s an expectation that people are going to listen, be aware, and make good judgments, and that was just not the case in this situation.”

Overture officials declined to provide the security camera footage or the former employee’s name due to “confidential personnel or security matters.”

Added training

Emily Leach, also an artist in the “Ain’t I A Woman?” exhibition, calls the incident “horrible” and something “that should not have happened.”

Leach’s own artwork in the show is based on Black women’s role in archiving and caring for family histories. But it also examines the “uneasiness between visibility and invisibility,” something that becomes more apparent after the confrontation Gee experienced, she said.

The show at MMOCA “is such an exciting and historic moment,” said Leach, “and at the same time, I wish that I could say that I was surprised to hear that this happened.”

Overture is now working to require additional training among staff and its nearly 500 volunteer ushers in “looking at unconscious bias, macro- and microaggressions, what that means in terms of social and racial justice and equity, diversity and inclusion,” Holmes said.

“We all feel horrible that this situation has taken place,” Holmes said. Overture had been discussing the additional trainings “all along,” he said, but the incident regarding Gee “really made it a top priority, and has pushed the fast-forward button for us to really know that this is something we really need to address.”

Healing process

Gee is the founder and president of Defending Black Girlhood and Black Women Heal, a Madison-based nonprofit created to support Black women and girls. She is also part of the team behind plans for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, founded by her brother, the Rev. Alex Gee, to be constructed on Madison’s South Side.

Gee said following the incident in March that she no longer wanted to deal with Overture directly, but would be represented by her brother. Holmes said that a handwritten letter of apology was sent to Gee via Alex Gee. Contacted this week through his office, Alex Gee declined to comment.

“We can’t begin to understand how someone is impacted by an incident like this,” Holmes said. “I do know that the healing process takes time, patience and understanding, and it’s up to the person who’s impacted to determine what that looks like.”

Gee said she has received support from friends and the art community.

“One of the questions people kept asking me was whether I was going to finish the mural” she was painting for “Ain’t I A Woman?,” she said.

No niceties

Gee turned to a longtime friend and elder, Pia Kinney James, who suggested the artwork would be more powerful if left undone.

“This is trauma that women, especially African American women, experience every day,” Kinney James said. “It’s not about the artist not completing (the work). It’s about someone causing its non-completion.”

Gee consulted with her brother, other family members, “and some creatives that I trust after I spoke with Miss Pia, and they confirmed that this is what you need to do,” she said.

“I think there is this desire, this expectation, that when something like this happens — especially for Black women — (we should) push through, be strong,” Gee said. “But I think it’s important for us to understand that some things cannot be undone. The impact needs to be seen and understood. You can’t just clean up everything and make it nice and pretty for people.”

Reading planned

So Gee left the unfinished mural alone — and began to write an open letter instead. She plans to read that letter at the opening celebration for “Ain’t I A Woman?” Saturday evening at the museum.

Initially, “I didn’t know what I was going to do with it,” she said of the letter. “I just needed to write down what was evoked from me today — why did this trigger me? What was that trigger?”

Citing the guest curator’s wish to keep the exhibition a surprise until the opening, MMOCA declined to provide images of the incomplete mural or to allow a photographer as the exhibition was being installed. Laster, the guest curator, also declined an interview and said through an MMOCA spokesperson that she did not want the incident involving Gee to detract from the artwork and historic nature of “Ain’t I A Woman?”

Gee credits Laster for letting her show the incomplete mural and present her open letter before the public. Dupaty, too, emphasized that Laster — and all of the artists in the show — deserve to be “celebrated, respected and lauded.”

“The work is compelling, beautiful, and each artist has something unique to say,” Dupaty said. “I think people are going to enjoy spending time exploring this exhibition over and over again.”

“This show is a big deal,” agreed Gee. “It’s historic, having a show like this in Madison, curated by a Black woman, full of Black women artists, pieces about Black womanhood. This is a historic event. For (Laster), I laud her courage for allowing me to express myself in this way.”

