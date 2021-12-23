Kids in the Rotunda returns — with some changes

Check out these great holiday weekend events.
Songs about bubble gum, magic shows and yo-yo tricks are back.
Kids in the Rotunda, the beloved and longtime Madison entertainment series for young children featuring local and regional performers, will return in January — in a virtual format at first, with the possibility of in-person shows if public health conditions allow.
It’s been almost two years since hundreds of children and their parents gathered on the raspberry-colored carpeted steps surrounding the Rotunda stage each Saturday at the Overture Center for the Arts, watching a free, live Kids in the Rotunda show — and sometimes even getting invited on stage to participate with the performers.
“I’m excited about it, both professionally and personally,” said Overture’s director of education and community engagement Alanna Medearis about KIR’s return. The mother of a 4- and a 2-year-old herself, Medearis said her youngest was born just before COVID-19 hit and has not yet gotten to experience a Kids in the Rotunda show.
Singer-songwriter Tom Pease was on the schedule to perform the next Kids in the Rotunda in March 2020 when the series — and everything else in the performing arts world — ground to a halt due to the pandemic.
So to kick off the 2022 season, Overture called Pease and another longtime KIR performer, Stuart Stotts, to team up with music and stories for a show the Saturday after New Year’s.
All performances in January will be pre-filmed on the Rotunda stage by Overture’s digital crew and streamed on the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page starting at 9:30 a.m. on their Saturday release dates. Each performance will be American Sign Language-interpreted. New KIR coordinator Henry Alloway will serve as host and emcee.
One exception to the lineup for January is the performance of the Jerry Ensemble. Up to 50 people can sign up to attend that show in a live taping of the high school performance group in Promenade Hall at Overture, 201 State St.
Starting in January, Overture officials also will announce monthly whether KIR performances will resume in person in the next 30 days, or remain virtual for that time period. Updates will be posted on the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page and at overture.org, Medearis said. Three performances also will be livestreamed for those who don’t want to venture to an in-person show: Junebug and Friends in February; Mark Hayward in March; and Blue Willow Chinese Dance in April.
Once in-person KIR performances return, the free Saturday shows will be presented at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. to allow Overture staff to clean between audiences.
KIR itself dates back to pre-Overture Center days, when the “Kids in the Crossroads” series began in 1980 and filled the now-gone Civic Center every Saturday morning for live kids’ shows and music. In recent years the series has attracted 33,000 people each season.
The new 2022 season lineup includes many adult artists who have honed their art for generations of children, as well as young performers who bring vibrancy and skill to the stage. The lineup:
Tom Pease and Stuart Stotts: The two Wisconsin singers, songwriters and storytellers have performed for families for three decades, and have many recordings to their names — “Celebrate,” “Everybody Started Out Small” and their newest, “Pass It on Down, Volume 1.” The two soloists will join forces to perform the first Kids in the Rotunda of the new year, getting audiences up and moving in the process. Jan. 8
Yid Vicious: Get ready to dance with Yiddish dance beats, special guests and the “shenanigans” of Madison’s all-ages klezmer band. Yid Vicious combines fiddle, clarinets, accordion, French horn, tuba, guitar, theremin and drums, along with new and unusual sounds — and plenty of energy. Jan. 15
David Landau: A former first-grade teacher and award-winning musician and entertainer, Landau infuses his performances with humor. With upbeat energy, he gets kids singing, moving, acting, dancing and laughing. Adults can sit back or join in on the show. Jan. 22
The Jerry Ensemble: Meet a performance group of talented high school musical theater students from across southern Wisconsin. The members of the Jerry Ensemble will teach their younger peers some fun vocal warmups and share some well-known tunes from Broadway. Register on the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page if you would like to be part of a special 50-person audience for a live taping of the show. Jan. 29
Black Star Drum Line: Founded by Madison Grammy-nominated drummer, producer and music educator Joey B. Banks, the youth percussive arts group Black Star Drum Line is in one of the most in-demand performing arts groups for youth in the state. Feb. 5
Magic Morgan and Liliana: Master magicians and deaf entertainers Magic Morgan and Liliana return to the Rotunda stage. Matthew “Magic” Morgan, two-time recipient of the World Deaf Magician Award, and his wife Liliana combine magic, miming and the universal language of comedy on stage. Feb. 12
Music with Junebug and Friends: Music with Junebug, a longtime program from the Madison Children’s Museum, comes to Kids in the Rotunda. The fun features Junko Yamauchi Stewart, a musician, educator, and founder of BENI Daiko Taiko Ensemble, along with staff from the museum for an interactive program of favorite stories and songs. Feb. 19
Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats: This Chicago-based group performs the upbeat and clever original tunes of Laura Doherty, creator of five award-winning albums. Doherty, her guitar and her talented puppet friends — Muddy Puddles, Paulette the Purple Dragonette and Domingo the Flamingo — will be there, too. Feb. 26
Angela Puerta: A six-time MAMA award winner, Angela Puerta was listed among the Best of Madison 2019 and received the 2020 Latin Artist bronze and silver star. A Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist who landed in Madison in 2013, Puerta is also an urban planner for the city. She’ll bring songs in both English and Spanish to Kids in the Rotunda. March 5
Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance: Witness spectacular traditional dance performed by the Kalaanjali dancers, along with stories of the East told by way of graceful body postures, percussive feet, vibrant costumes and dynamic expressions. Dancers of all ages will bring the sound and movement of the Bharatanatyam-style dancing of southern India to the Rotunda stage. March 12
March 19: Kids in the Rotunda takes the week off.
Mark Hayward: A World Yo-Yo Champion and Madison favorite, Mark Hayward has been a variety arts performer since 1990. Meet this Spin Top Champion as he amazes with eye-popping tricks — and tells plenty of zany stories. March 26
Drum Power: This Madison-based youth leadership program provides young people with an opportunity to learn West African traditional, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming techniques and their cultural and historical significance. Musicians ages 11-17 will perform drum and dance moves from the ancient kingdom of Mali as well as Senegal, Guinea and Brazil. April 2
Blue Willow Chinese Dance: Watch a performance of Chinese dance choreographed Joy Chen along with a multimedia presentation that relates the dances and costumes back to the cultures that created them. A blend of dance, culture and history, Blue Willow Chinese Dance includes photos and images from Chen’s travels in China. April 9
Ken Lonnquist: Celebrate Earth Day with Kids in the Rotunda and one of Madison’s most lively and witty songwriters. Family-friendly favorite Ken Lonnquist shares his “Earthy Songs” in a concert of imaginative — and meaningful — tunes about the natural world. April 16
Wayne the Wizard: A magician since age 10, Wayne brings magic, comedy and ventriloquism fun to the Kids in the Rotunda stage. Get that black top hat, unmarked card deck and magic wand ready — and try to follow along as the magic happens. April 23
The Lullaby Project: The Lullaby Project pairs pregnant women and new mothers and fathers with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies, supporting maternal health, aiding child development and strengthening the parent-child bond. As part of Overture’s Lullaby Project, local musicians and teaching artists will share their songs for the little ones. April 30
