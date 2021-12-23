Kids in the Rotunda returns — with some changes

All performances in January will be pre-filmed on the Rotunda stage by Overture’s digital crew and streamed on the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page starting at 9:30 a.m. on their Saturday release dates. Each performance will be American Sign Language-interpreted. New KIR coordinator Henry Alloway will serve as host and emcee.

One exception to the lineup for January is the performance of the Jerry Ensemble. Up to 50 people can sign up to attend that show in a live taping of the high school performance group in Promenade Hall at Overture, 201 State St.

Starting in January, Overture officials also will announce monthly whether KIR performances will resume in person in the next 30 days, or remain virtual for that time period. Updates will be posted on the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page and at overture.org, Medearis said. Three performances also will be livestreamed for those who don’t want to venture to an in-person show: Junebug and Friends in February; Mark Hayward in March; and Blue Willow Chinese Dance in April.

Once in-person KIR performances return, the free Saturday shows will be presented at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. to allow Overture staff to clean between audiences.