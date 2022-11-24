Kanopy Dance Company reimagines 'Winter Fantasia'

Kanopy Dance Company is working with a noted South Asian choreographer and dancer to revamp its longstanding holiday production.

The company commissioned a new work titled “Chalo Ramiye” from Udbhav Desai in “Winter Fantasia: Reimagined.”

“Last January, we revisited our production of ‘Winter Fantasia’ and strongly and enthusiastically concluded that it was critical to enrich our production with a series of dance traditions from other cultures to create a more meaningful and inclusive dance experience,” said Susanne Voeltz, associate director of Kanopy.

Desai’s piece is rooted in garba, a style of folk dance that has origins from the northwest state of Gujarat in India. The original “Winter Fantasia” production, created by Kanopy’s co-artistic director Lisa Thurrell, was inspired by Scandinavian folklore.

When Kanopy reached out to Desai to choreograph, he immediately had a strong artistic vision for the piece.

“They reached out and said, ‘We want to do something new and different,’” Desai said. “I immediately thought of garba. It’s so festive and fun.”

“Winter Fantasia: Reimagined” will run Dec. 8-11 at the Overture Center for the Arts. Along with Desai’s work, “Winter Fantasia: Reimagined” will still feature Thurrell’s “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve” and “The Norse Tree of Life” pieces from the original production. Moving forward, Kanopy Dance plans to potentially make “Chalo Ramiye“ a recurring piece, in addition to commissioning new work representing different cultural traditions for “Winter Fantasia” every few seasons.

Garba is traditionally performed during the nine-day festival Sharad Navratri, which honors the Hindu goddess Durga and her defeat over the demon king, Mahishasura. Desai describes garba as a joyful, social style of dance, typically performed in a circle and set to percussion-heavy music.

“In my language, when we talk about garba, you’re not saying ‘we’re gonna dance’ you say ‘we’re gonna play garba’ so that really signifies how playful it is,” Desai said. “It’s supposed to bring you a lot of joy.”

Desai recalled performing garba in his home country of India, sparking his love for dance from a young age. He continued dancing at Northwestern University, where he performed Bollywood fusion pieces with the South Asian Students Association. Following his move to Madison, Desai joined Madison Contemporary Dance and appeared as a guest artist with Kanopy.

When he was approached by Kanopy to choreograph, Desai, who currently lives in Richmond, Virginia, immediately knew that he wanted to center garba in his work. “Chalo Ramiye” marks Desai’s choreographic debut and he’ll also be dancing in the piece.

“I definitely see this as a great opportunity to bring my culture to a main stage, especially in a part of the country where the Indian diaspora might not be as prevalent,” he said. “I take that very seriously.”

Most of the company’s dancers had no exposure to garba prior to the rehearsal process. Due to his lack of experience with the style, Edward Salas, a company dancer in Kanopy, said that he approached learning garba with an open mind.

“I appreciated being able to take on someone else’s cultural dance,” Salas said. “I felt a great responsibility to approach it with a blank canvas and not approach it as a modern dancer, because this isn’t modern dance. That was very fun because it was like learning a whole new technique.”

“It’s a very fun and smiley piece,” said company dancer Miye Bishop. “It’s about being together with your loved ones and dancing and laughing together.”

Thurrell will be playing the role of the goddess Durga in “Chalo Ramiye.” She said that through the rehearsal process, she’s enjoyed embracing garba’s celebratory nature.

“What I connect to is the sense of celebration and honoring and just the feeling, even in the rhythm. The rhythmic sense speaks volumes,” Thurrell said. “It becomes a celebration and hopefully it opens people’s eyes.”

If you go What: "Winter Fantasia: Reimagined" by Kanopy Dance Company When: Dec. 8-11 Where: Overture Center for the Arts Tickets: $40, $20 for students and children More: kanopydance.org/winter-fantasia-reimagined

Garba is rarely, if ever, performed on a big stage in the United States outside of cultural celebrations, Desai said. As his work ushers in a new era for Kanopy’s beloved holiday production, Desai is looking forward to providing Madison’s theatergoers with a fresh and vibrant cultural dance experience.

“I’m really looking forward to audiences seeing something that they have probably never seen before,” Desai said. “I want them to leave with this feeling of joy about dance. This feeling of ‘Oh, I would love to do that myself.’”