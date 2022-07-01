'Just unbelievable': Black artist Lilada Gee's unfinished work defaced at MMoCA

Madison artist Lilada Gee’s work at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art had already been upended once.

Last week, it happened again.

In March, a white staff member at the adjacent Overture Center for the Arts aggressively confronted Gee, who is Black, on her way back inside the building after retrieving art supplies from her car because she was entering a door not generally open to the public.

The experience led Gee to halt work on her mural, intended to “give light to Black girls who have been silenced and erased,” and display it unfinished, she said.

Gee’s interrupted art installation looked like a workspace, with half-finished circular canvasses lying on a white table, a blank mural, paints, brushes and a video in which Gee recites an open letter she read aloud at the exhibit’s opening.

Her installation was intended to serve as a statement about what Black women endure and an effort to show that “some things cannot be undone,” she said before the exhibit opened. Her work had been displayed on the ground level of MMoCA for exactly two months, unbothered.

On June 24, three museumgoers — a woman and her two children — apparently saw the empty space as an invitation to create their own works of art, attacking the canvases with brushes, paint and glitter before attempting to take the items home with them, Gee said, in an incident first reported by Madison365.com.

Gee’s original piece was part of MMoCA’s 2022 Wisconsin Triennial, titled “Ain’t I A Woman?” — a quote from abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Sojourner Truth. The exhibit features the art of 23 Black Wisconsin women.

Had the mother and her children walked away with the art, it would have marked the first time anyone stole art from the museum, MMoCA spokesperson Marni McEntee said. But the art was returned to the museum .

An exhibit defaced

Gee said she struggled to comprehend how the vandals could have had uninterrupted access to her artwork. Aside from a custodian walking by, Gee said, the woman and her children had “almost 40 minutes alone” with the exhibit from security footage the museum provided her. Both children appeared to be “younger than 10,” museum director Christina Brungardt said.

“It is my understanding that this exhibit was going to be monitored,” Gee said. “It’s a museum, for God’s sake.”

McEntee said Gee’s work was unattended for 16 minutes, as one gallery attendant watched two adjacent spaces.

In the video, which MMoCA declined to share publicly, Gee said she saw the woman open bottles and cans of paint. On the unfinished canvasses and a board that would have been part of the unfinished mural, the group painted over the designs, including one design that Gee said looks like a penis.

“When I saw the custodian walk right past them, as they were opening up cans of paint, my head fell off,” she said. “It’s just unbelievable.” She also questioned why the vandals would have painted so haphazardly, even if they thought the piece was interactive.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.