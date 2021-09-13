Join a talkback with Adam Kennedy, co-author of 'Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?'

Forward Theater Company loves a post-show talkback. Nearly every performance of each show includes one. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when Forward’s plays moved online in production or in access, those conversations happen over video chat.
The benefit of this are across-time-zones talkbacks like the one set for Monday night as part of Cap Times Idea Fest, for “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?” Forward’s production of the play continues live in the Overture Center Playhouse as well as digitally through Sept. 26.
Playwright Adrienne Kennedy wrote this documentary theater piece, which debuted in 2008, with her son, Adam P. Kennedy, who lives in Virginia. The dramaturg for Forward’s show is Khalid Long, an assistant professor at Columbia College in Chicago.
Long is fascinated by the backstory of the play, which the Kennedys wrote based on their own real exchanges. It’s about when, in the 1960s, Adrienne Kennedy went to London to write a play based on John Lennon’s writing.
“Adrienne was this playwright developing a career, and her work was steeped in fragmentation,” Long said. “She was receiving all this attention. She had just won an Obie (Off-Broadway Theater Award) for ‘Funnyhouse of a Negro’ and she was expected to get a Guggenheim, which she got while she was there.”
“Mom … Beatles” reflects on that time in Kennedy’s life, when she was “in search of fame and fortune,” Long said. That the play was eventually taken away from her and redone, Long said, “illustrates how Black women, especially Black women creatives, were powerless, and how their opportunities were manipulated beyond their control.”
In the talkback, which is open to the public, Long will discuss “questions about theater today and the responsibility of theater” with Adam Kennedy. Adam has collaborated on other work with his mother, including “Sleep Deprivation Chamber,” about Adam’s own experience with police brutality in 1991.
“I want to talk to him about his familial connection with Adrienne,” Long said. “She’s your mother, but to us, she is this groundbreaking playwright who has traversed multiple terrains. Should we expect more work from her?”
Long will also center stories about Adam himself, whose career encompasses writing, publishing and television production.
The free talkback starts at 7 p.m. Register through captimesideafest.com. Cap Times members can see a digital version of the play at a reduced rate, while VIP Idea Fest ticket holders can see it for free.
