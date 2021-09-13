Join a talkback with Adam Kennedy, co-author of 'Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?'

“Adrienne was this playwright developing a career, and her work was steeped in fragmentation,” Long said. “She was receiving all this attention. She had just won an Obie (Off-Broadway Theater Award) for ‘Funnyhouse of a Negro’ and she was expected to get a Guggenheim, which she got while she was there.”

“Mom … Beatles” reflects on that time in Kennedy’s life, when she was “in search of fame and fortune,” Long said. That the play was eventually taken away from her and redone, Long said, “illustrates how Black women, especially Black women creatives, were powerless, and how their opportunities were manipulated beyond their control.”

In the talkback, which is open to the public, Long will discuss “questions about theater today and the responsibility of theater” with Adam Kennedy. Adam has collaborated on other work with his mother, including “Sleep Deprivation Chamber,” about Adam’s own experience with police brutality in 1991.

“I want to talk to him about his familial connection with Adrienne,” Long said. “She’s your mother, but to us, she is this groundbreaking playwright who has traversed multiple terrains. Should we expect more work from her?”