The first time operatic baritone Daniel Belcher heard “Send in the Clowns,” it was on a 1978 episode of "The Muppet Show."
“Judy Collins sang it with dancing Muppets,” said Belcher, who opens “A Little Night Music” — the musical for which “Clowns” was written — with Madison Opera on Friday, Feb. 8.
“I thought, 'Wow, this is a good song!'” Belcher said. “Little did I know anything about what the song really meant.”
On Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 in the Capitol Theater, local audiences will have the opportunity to hear “Send in the Clowns” in the context of the show it was made for. “A Little Night Music,” written by Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and Hugh Wheeler (book), was inspired by Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film “Smiles of a Summer Night.”
The show is beautiful, with tragic undertones. The original director, Hal Prince, once described it as “whipped cream with knives.”
Madison Opera has cast soprano Emily Pulley as Desiree Armfeldt, the disappointed actress who sings “Send in the Clowns” late in Act II. Pulley remembers singing the song with her jazz band when she was 18.
“It’s one of those amazing songs,” Pulley said. “There’s so much nostalgia in it but it’s ambiguous nostalgia, so everyone gets to fill in the blank on their sense of loss and regret.
“Yet it works in the plot so beautifully,” she added. “It’s one of those rare songs that completely excerpt-able because of the nature of the song, but it encapsulates everything that’s happened up to that moment.”
The musical, like the film, centers on mismatched, uniquely unhappy couples. An attorney named Fredrik, played here by Belcher, has a midlife crisis and marries a young woman roughly the same age as his teenage son. That new marriage is already floundering when Fredrik reconnects with Desiree, a touring actress and an old flame. The married Count whom Desiree has been dallying with catches them together, and all plot lines collide during a weekend at Madame Armfeldt’s country estate.
“There’s a lot of wounded souls,” said Belcher, who frequently sees himself in Fredrik’s foibles. “When you fall in love with someone, it’s not paramount in your mind that it could fall apart.”
In this production, director Doug Scholz-Carlson (Madison Opera’s “Romeo and Juliet,” 2016) wants to emphasize the romance and stylized feel, Pulley said.
“He’s determined to remove as much cynicism from it as possible,” Pulley said. “Once you remove that layer, there’s so much truth in it, so much humanity. ... At our first rehearsal, Doug said, ‘We all want to be in love whether we admit it or not.’”
Madison Opera general director Kathryn Smith is not alone in considering “A Little Night Music” an operetta — Sondheim called it “operetta-like.” Smith loves that “Night Music” offers nuanced roles for women, who “all have the best lines.” It also calls for a wide range of performer ages, beyond the generic “opera age” of Papageno or the barber of Seville.
“It’s one of the few shows where there is such distinction and such broad range,” Smith said. “And they’re good parts.”
“A Little Night Music” calls for a young actor to play Fredrika, Desiree’s teenage daughter (here it will be Maddie Uphoff, a local freshman). Playing Madame Armfeldt is Sarah Day, an American Players Theatre core company member who recently turned 60. Day’s thrilled to be appearing in her first show at an opera company.
“I sang (‘Send in the Clowns’) with Glynis Johns in my bedroom,” Day said. “I had a vinyl disc of this album and I always loved it. I was always intrigued by Sondheim’s wordplay. ... I love that this is a darker version of Bergman.”
With its complex, tightly-woven score and dreamy disposition, “A Little Night Music” has crossover appeal between opera houses and musical theater venues. After the initial run, the first three revivals in New York were at New York City Opera.
Some argue the difference between the two forms is that opera prioritizes music over words and theater does the reverse. Sondheim once said the difference depends on audience expectations — he doesn’t see the need to pigeonhole songs or artists as one or the other.
What this Madison audience might notice are practical differences. When Four Seasons Theatre staged “Little Night Music” in the Overture Center Playhouse in 2012, there were no supertitles. Scholz-Carlson will deploy supertitles for the songs, but not the dialogue. That could get complicated in the many-layered “Weekend in the Country,” an ensemble number that closes Act I.
Pulley is confident the audience won’t need the assist.
“The first time I saw the whole piece done there were no supertitles,” Pulley said. “It’s like Shakespeare. Once you get into that mindset, your brain connects the dots. I understood the words because the rhymes and the meter were so well-constructed.”
As for “Send in the Clowns,” audiences may be surprised that the song was never meant to be a showcase of beauty. Sondheim deliberately wrote short, breathy phrases for Glynis Johns, whose “chief limitation was the inability to sustain a note,” Sondheim wrote.
However unlikely, “Send in the Clowns” was a hit. Early on, Collins and Frank Sinatra recorded it. Sondheim wrote a new verse specifically for Barbra Streisand. In the past decade, Broadway star Matthew Morrison and soprano Natalie Dessay have put it on their albums.
“To this date there are more than five hundred separate recordings of the song, and a new one pops up every month,” Sondheim wrote in his 2010 book, “Finishing the Hat.” “Why this ballad of all the ones I've written? ... The success of ‘Send in the Clowns’ is still a mystery to me.”