International friendship leads to Ukraine art show in Stoughton

An international friendship between three former students at Cambridge High School has turned into an art exhibition with a unique goal: To raise money to send to Ukraine for tourniquets and communication equipment.

“We Stand With Ukraine,” opening with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and featuring the work of eight regional artists and four artists in Ukraine, will be on display through Sept. 24 at Overt Space Gallery, 130 E. Main St., Stoughton.

Some of the proceeds from sales of the artwork will go toward purchasing specific items for war relief in Ukraine, including eight walkie-talkies, two drones, a monocular or compact telescope, and 50 tourniquets.

The exhibition grew out of a longtime friendship between August McGinnity-Wake, originally of Cambridge, and Kyrylo Beskorovainyi, of Ukraine, who came to Wisconsin as a high school student through an international exchange program.

That was in 2010. Over the years the two men moved on but kept in touch. McGinnity-Wake now lives in Washington, D.C., working in social media for Senate Democrats. Beskorovainyi, known to his American friends as Ky, founded and publishes the Ukrainian popular science magazine “Kunsht.”

At the start of the war in Ukraine, McGinnity-Wake helped raise some $10,000 in the U.S. that his friend in Ukraine used toward the purchase of two ambulances and night vision scopes. But eventually, McGinnity-Wake felt he had tapped out most of his immediate donor sources.

Then came the idea for an art show to raise more funds. The pair turned to Katherine Simdon, another old friend from Cambridge High School, who opened Overt Space Gallery last November.

“We kind of pitched this idea to her, and she jumped all over it,” said McGinnity-Wake.

Simdon quickly put out a call for artists.

Because of the short turn-around, she told artists she would accept work they had previously made along the themes of “pride, resilience, hope, war,” Simdon said. “The topic was very broad.”

One of the featured artists is Nastia Craig, a Ukraine-born artist and well-known Madison interior designer. Her abstract artworks in the Overt show were started before the war in Ukraine but evolved after the war began.

“When I initiated the series, I wanted my art to bring joy and beauty and positive emotions, because that’s what making art is for me -- a way to feel happy and fulfilled,” Craig explained. “But then the attack happened, and I was watching Russians taking over our lands. It was a hypnotic shock, to be honest. I felt like I am seeing the worst event of my life unfolding in front of my eyes and I was powerless to do anything.”

At first, Craig was glued to the news. But soon “I continued making art as the only thing that could keep me somewhat occupied, purposeful and sane,” she said.

Her piece titled “It Began,” for example, marks Feb. 24, the first day of the war. “Mariupol’s Last Flower” is “about a once-beautiful city on the sea shore of Azov that was completely wiped out by Russians in a matter of months,” Craig explained. “I hope this tragedy will never be forgotten or forgiven and of course I wanted to pay a tribute to this tragic event.”

Other regional artists featured in “We Stand With Ukraine” will include Simdon, Jill Stevens, John Palahs, Kathleen D'Angelo, Ray Zovar, Xizhou Xie and Ukraine-born Madison artist Tamara Tsurkan. Prints will be for sale by several Ukrainian artists who sent their artwork in files by email. Direct donations can also be made to www.flexfundraise.com, Beskorovainyi said.

Beskorovainyi will make a video appearance at Friday’s art opening. His popular science magazine, online at kunsht.com.ua, has more recently turned to publishing articles with practical applications for Ukraine, such as about how children are learning science in wartime, and how to identify “witness trauma.”

Beskorovainyi, who lives in Kyiv but is currently in the western city of Lviv, explained that he already knew plenty of artists he could ask to send art to the Stoughton show.

“Kunsht” often unites science and art, because “Art can make science more appealing and approachable,” he wrote in an email. "Since the very beginning of our work we have collaborated with many prominent Ukrainian artists and illustrators, many became our friends and I reached out to them. They were very happy to support this fundraising initiative."

The varied artwork in “We Stand With Ukraine” also will be featured on the overt.space website, McGinnity-Wake said. Forty-five percent of sales will go to war relief efforts, 45% to the artist and 10% to the gallery for overhead costs, he said.