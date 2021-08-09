In Monona, new KLJ Movement lifts up Black and brown dancers

“We all want to perform, whether it be in a field of sunflowers or on TV or on a big stage,” Johnson said. “Or even just like here in town, at an event.”

Johnson majored in psychology and dance, and is currently in graduate school for counseling education. She also works as a community restorative justice coordinator at the YWCA. She sees her studio as a way to not only provide dance training and performance opportunities, but also to promote her values around versatility, authenticity and the importance of different perspectives.

With KLJ Movement, she’s “connecting all the dots.”

“It’s important for people to feel like they can be seen, not only onstage but in the classroom,” Johnson said. “People can show up authentically as who they are and where they come from ... I want people to feel like they can speak up against social things that are important to them, especially marginalized communities, and feel like they’re still respected as a professional.”