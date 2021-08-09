In Monona, new KLJ Movement lifts up Black and brown dancers

At Kyra Johnson’s new dance studio in Monona, Black girl joy looks like pointed toes and hip-hop combos, reflected in a wall-to-wall mirror.
Johnson, 24, opened KLJ Movement in May on the Lake Monona waterfront. All summer, she’s been teaching energetic students contemporary ballet, jazz and pop, from technical movement to the history of dance.
Coming up through dance classes, “I was often the only Black woman in the room,” said Johnson, who graduated from Sun Prairie High School and, in 2019, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
“There’s an idea of professionalism in the dance world, especially with the type of dancing I do in terms of contemporary ballet and modern ... professionalism looks a different way to a Black dancing body,” Johnson said.
“I wanted to create a company that really encompasses performance, as well as empowers the contributions that Black and brown dancers have made in dance.”
Professionalism and performance
Johnson started KLJ Movement, a nonprofit, in December 2020. Following a successful GoFundMe campaign, she found a studio space in February at the base of the Yahara Terrace Apartments, formerly Monona Yoga. It had a cork floor, a long mirror in the studio, and two curtained changing areas. KLJ had its soft opening in April.
This was all faster than Johnson expected, and her support system — parents, close friends and extended family — have been “helping tremendously.” Her mother and grandmother helped teach history lessons, while her dad helped with “handyman stuff.”
“I knew I wanted something to call my own, and I knew I wanted a company,” Johnson said. “I’m learning as I go, recognizing the things that work and the things I need to shift around a bit.”
For students ages 8 to 18, Johnson offers classes in contemporary ballet, modern dance and hip hop, as well as “Indigenous foundations” of dance and commercial dance.
Johnson will not pursue competitions and hasn’t formed a company yet, but she aims to have a strong focus on performance. The first showcase, held in the studio for the dancers’ families, will be Aug. 13-14.
“We all want to perform, whether it be in a field of sunflowers or on TV or on a big stage,” Johnson said. “Or even just like here in town, at an event.”
Johnson majored in psychology and dance, and is currently in graduate school for counseling education. She also works as a community restorative justice coordinator at the YWCA. She sees her studio as a way to not only provide dance training and performance opportunities, but also to promote her values around versatility, authenticity and the importance of different perspectives.
With KLJ Movement, she’s “connecting all the dots.”
“It’s important for people to feel like they can be seen, not only onstage but in the classroom,” Johnson said. “People can show up authentically as who they are and where they come from ... I want people to feel like they can speak up against social things that are important to them, especially marginalized communities, and feel like they’re still respected as a professional.”
Johnson was inspired by artists like Alvin Ailey, Katherine Dunham and Debbie Allen, who “redefined what it means to be a Black dancing body.”
“I want to add to that new narrative of what that means by having different identities show up here,” Johnson said. “Different shapes and sizes, different cultural backgrounds. And also provide a safe space for people of color and people who are allies, who want to know more about how dances evolved and the contributions of Black and brown dancers.”
A summer of Black joy
As KLJ Movement built out its space and website, Johnson began to look for students. One key connection was with Rosa Thompson, founder of the Black Girl Magic Conference in Madison.
The two met when Johnson helped with Sister Circles, an initiative that mentors fourth- through seventh-grade girls and helps them connect.
“The girls loved her, and she loved participating,” said Thompson. “She reached out and told me she was starting a dance studio, and it just happened to be at the same time we were trying to figure out ways to expand Black Girl Magic into the summer.”
With funds leftover from the spring conference, Thompson and her team decided to create a “summer of Black joy for our girls.” They brought in artists to talk about murals, hosted a chat with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi over Zoom, and sent students to Girls Rock Camp Madison.
In July, students went to the State Capitol and met Rep. Shelia Stubbs. A painting/cookie decorating day is scheduled for August. On a recent weekday morning, girls were learning to code their own games.
For the collaboration with KLJ Movement, Black Girl Magic sponsored a half dozen girls to attend 13 weeks of dance classes. The nonprofit provided transportation when necessary, so there would be fewer barriers to participation.
“We had a lot of interest,” Thompson said. “Our primary focus was Black women-owned businesses to partner with.”
Thompson liked that Black Girl Magic could support KLJ as a new business. “The girls feel much more comfortable when they participate in activities where they’re not the only Black girl or the only Black face in the crowd,” she added. Black Girl Magic plans to continue sponsoring students at KLJ into the fall.
KLJ Movement is already a favorite spot for dancers and friends Aubrey Martin, 9, and Jordyn Johnson, 10. Aubrey’s favorite style is modern because of its “really slow, peaceful, cozy feeling.” She was a little nervous at first, but quickly found her confidence.
“Sometimes I would be a little bit upset because something happened, but I would take it out on the dance floor,” Aubrey said.
Jordyn likes jazz and pop, and modern too. Ballet is the hardest, the girls agreed. Johnson has taught them about things like “hiplet,” ballet and hip-hop fusion.
At first, “I was a little nervous, because I didn’t know anyone,” Jordyn said.
But as their showcase draws near, both girls say they’ve learned a lot.
“This is the last week before the performance,” Aubrey said, “And I am feeling more confident than ever.”
