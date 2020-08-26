In first live show of 2020, Concerts on the Square goes all pops

“They play the music like they just met it,” Robinson said. “The love affair is fresh. I think that’s amazing.”

Robinson came to the show in her friend Angie Williams’ CR-V, stocked with gentleman friends (Dan Rose and Brandon Dodge) and plenty of sleeping bags, pillows, blankets and popcorn. Dodge was excited for the musical line-up, and all were impressed with the musicians’ voices.

Like Wilson and Boreen, the group had been to the Duck Pond Drive-In once before. The former came for “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” the latter for a “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. The Duck Pond understandably discourages carry-ins and offers beer and wine for sale, but in the spirit of Concerts on the Square, this appeared to be loosely enforced.

Teresa Brooks, the WCO board member on site at the Duck Pond, said the chamber orchestra’s goal is to show how nimble and dynamic it can be.

“Of course we wanted to play. Of course, during this time, we wanted the audience to be able to hear these musicians,” Brooks said. “To survive this, we have to shift. We were already ready to shift.”

And while attendance at the Duck Pond was lower than hoped, the audience present seemed into it.