In APT's 'Improbable Fiction,' Shakespeare's characters shelter in place

He brushed it off. Who wanted to listen to sadness? She suggested, half-jokingly, that he write a play about Shakespeare’s characters being out of work, just like they were.

“Suddenly it didn’t sound so crazy,” he said. He pounded out a rough draft in three weeks. The cast developed it over the next two months, working remotely via video conference with director Tim Ocel.

Jim DeVita describes “An Improbable Fiction” as “a play about friendship.” The title is drawn from “Twelfth Night” and refers to a surprisingly successful prank. This play is more drama than farce, but it’s witty, and there are elements of comedy as Shakespeare’s characters object to how he wrote them.

This motley, time-crossed group is in self-quarantine at a pub run by Mistress Quickly (Sarah Day), a matronly character from several of the “Henry” histories. The blustering Falstaff (Brian Mani) is a regular, and he’d fit right in with the guys in “Iceman Cometh.” Like them, Falstaff is parched for companionship. He spoils for fights but his health, as in “Henry IV,” is failing.