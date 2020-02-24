In 2020-21, the Madison Symphony goes big for Beethoven

“I’m trying to include, from time to time, a multimedia presentation for the orchestra,” DeMain said. “There’s no question we want to increase our audience. We want to reach out and hopefully that will cause people to look into the symphony.”

The spring 2021 Beyond the Score selection is Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” which caused a literal riot when it debuted in 1911. The Madison Symphony Christmas concert will once again feature the Mount Zion Gospel Choir, Madison Youth Choirs and the Madison Symphony Chorus.

The chorus, directed by Beverly Taylor since 1996, concludes the season as well. A May 2021 program with Beethoven’s choral mass, the “Missa solemnis,” also features concertmaster Naha Greenholtz playing Haydn’s Violin Concerto in G major.

DeMain hopes the season will encourage people who aren’t regulars to make their way to Overture Hall.

“I always say the advantage of being a subscriber is if you take six or eight concerts, you get, over the life of that season an idea of what a symphony orchestra can do,” he said. “This is a blockbuster season, when you look at those guest artists, all the Beethoven.