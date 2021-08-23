Improbable rise: Author of 'Giannis' book reflects on Bucks' winning year

Did you see the photos of him at the Wisconsin State Fair?

I did! He’s so lovable. That’s why he’s so compelling. He’s just different in every way possible from a modern superstar. So many non-sports fans will say, “I love Giannis!” and when you ask why, they say, “I don’t know. I just really like him.” You have the die-hard basketball people but then you have the people who say, “Did you see him at Chick-fil-A? What a good guy.”

What was the biggest surprise when reporting the book?

I was taken aback by the sheer amount of current-day racism he faces in Greece. Giannis goes out of his way to profess his love for his home country. And yet learning that politicians are still going on TV and calling him racist things, I was just taken aback. I guess I thought that the racism he faced was in childhood and now that he is famous he faced less. But the fact that he is still very much a target in the country he loves so much is very interesting.

What was the process of writing the book? The timeline is so incredible.