Improbable rise: Author of 'Giannis' book reflects on Bucks' winning year

As a sports writer, Mirin Fader plays by the oldest of old-school rules: Do not cheer in the press box. Still, as July rolled around and the Milwaukee Bucks were on the verge of an NBA championship, she couldn’t help pulling for them.
Fader is the author of “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP,” published Aug. 10 by Hachette Books. She cheered on the Bucks from her home in Los Angeles not because it would help sales, but because it was the seemingly unbelievable — yes, storybook – ending for so many people in her book.
That of course includes its subject, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but also his family and friends and the patient people of Milwaukee who had waited 50 years for another championship.
“It was so ironic because a big portion of the book is about the struggle of the Bucks and years of losing and sadness and pain,” says Fader, a writer for The Ringer, a sports and pop culture website. “And then they break through and do the unthinkable. I was so happy for all the new friends I’d made.”
Antetokounmpo’s story is the stuff of legend already. He was a mostly unknown, skinny, Greek-born kid with Nigerian parents who became a two-time NBA MVP. Fader traces his story in Greece, when he and his brothers learned about NBA superstars by going to internet cafes and watching YouTube videos. Her book also makes clear what an unlikely route Antetokounmpo took to get to Milwaukee and what a challenging, and ultimately perfect, place it was for him.
Fader spoke about her book and her experience writing it during the pandemic.
What was the draw of Giannis’ story in the first place?
It started as a story for Bleacher Report on Giannis’ younger brother Alex. I spent time with them in their home and I thought, “This is a family story, this isn’t Giannis’ story.” At that time, Giannis hadn’t even won his first MVP award and I wondered how we knew so little about this person on the verge of superstardom. All we knew was, he sold trinkets on the street and had a tough upbringing and then he became a global superstar, and that was it.
Was he a particularly good fit for Milwaukee? Or was it just that it was a small market?
I think he would have been successful no matter what. But a small market was an extra good fit for him because he got more attention. So many people were looking after him, almost like a little brother. And the way Milwaukee is, with its work ethic and humility, it fit with Giannis.
Did you see the photos of him at the Wisconsin State Fair?
I did! He’s so lovable. That’s why he’s so compelling. He’s just different in every way possible from a modern superstar. So many non-sports fans will say, “I love Giannis!” and when you ask why, they say, “I don’t know. I just really like him.” You have the die-hard basketball people but then you have the people who say, “Did you see him at Chick-fil-A? What a good guy.”
What was the biggest surprise when reporting the book?
I was taken aback by the sheer amount of current-day racism he faces in Greece. Giannis goes out of his way to profess his love for his home country. And yet learning that politicians are still going on TV and calling him racist things, I was just taken aback. I guess I thought that the racism he faced was in childhood and now that he is famous he faced less. But the fact that he is still very much a target in the country he loves so much is very interesting.
What was the process of writing the book? The timeline is so incredible.
I got the deal in March 2020 and I only had one year to do it. At the time we didn’t know if Giannis would still be in Milwaukee when the book came out. It was really hard doing it during the pandemic and being isolated. I wanted to go to Greece and couldn’t. I had to be scrappy and resourceful. I hired a researcher in Sepolia (the area of Athens where Antetokounmpo grew up). I interviewed neighbors, coaches, journalists. I wanted to recreate a city I’d never walked in and make people feel as if they were there. I interviewed 221 people and did the whole thing — reporting and writing — within a year. What a way to spend the pandemic.
Did you develop a good relationship with Giannis and his family?
Moreso with the family. I interviewed the brothers multiple times, and the biggest thing was talking to his mother. She usually doesn’t talk to reporters and at first she was kind of wary of me. But 40 minutes in she handed me an Altoid and I think we crossed some sort of barrier there.
I would have liked to talk to them more. I was lucky, I went to Milwaukee just before the world shut down. I hadn’t even signed my book deal yet. Then the Bucks came to L.A. on March 6 and I interviewed Thanasis (Giannis’ older brother and Bucks teammate) again and that was it for 15 months. Crazy.
One day I’ll go to Greece. One day I’ll get back to Milwaukee.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.