'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit to make a splash in Madison area

If you haven’t already seen it on social media, you’ve probably spotted the billboards. Since last spring, “Immersive Van Gogh” has been generating buzz with the announcement that the art and video-driven spectacle is coming to Middleton.

After making the rounds of 20 North American cities over the past two years, the “immersive” experience — with huge video projections animating the works of the 19th-century Dutch painter of “Sunflowers” and “Starry Night” fame — is set to open Thanksgiving Day in a built-out space in the Greenway Station shopping center.

Middleton and Oklahoma City are the final cities to serve as hosts for this production, said co-producer Corey Ross, of Toronto, Canada-based Starvox and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, which is turning its attentions to a new immersive Disney show built on a similar concept. “Immersive Van Gogh” is still showing in other metropolitan areas, but the Middleton run from Nov. 24 to Jan. 8 will be among the last, Ross said.

About 6 million people have seen “Immersive Van Gogh,” one of some half-dozen video-driven shows based on the works and mystique of the Postimpressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. That translates to one in 85 American citizens, said Ross.

The show is a blend of “art, music, cinematography and immersive theater,” he said, designed to help viewers “feel the act of creation” of Van Gogh’s work, as well as “what might have flashed before Van Gogh’s eyes before he died.”

“It really is a completely new artistic genre,” Ross said. “It’s experiential — make your own adventure.”

“Immersive Van Gogh” was designed and conceived by the European video artist Massimiliano Siccardi, with a soundtrack by Luca Longobardi. Up to 200 visitors can be in the single gallery space that will be used for “Immersive Van Gogh Madison.” Related installations by Broadway’s “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” designer David Korins also will be at the venue, along with additional scenic elements by scenic designer Randy Wong-Westbrooke.

With clouds blowing and sunflowers flexing in vast video projections on a 35-minute loop, visitors can sit or stand through the sensory-filled experience, though Ross said he prefers to be on his feet so he can easily “spin around” to take in the moving images.

The site at 1651 Deming Way, Middleton, was chosen because the show demands a short-term lease plus 500,000 cubic feet of projection space and ceilings at least 20 feet high, he said.

Admission prices run from $99.99 for a VIP ticket during “prime” weekend and holiday hours (which also includes a limited-edition poster, souvenir VIP badge, cushion rental and flexible arrival time), to $34.99 for a basic, off-peak ticket with a fixed arrival time. Child tickets for ages 6 to 16 run $29.99 to $34.99.

As COVID-19 restrictions were easing, “Immersive Van Gogh” splashed into large markets like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas and Los Angeles. It’s also running in Detroit, which is concurrently home to the landmark exhibition “Van Gogh in America” featuring 74 original Van Gogh paintings, drawings and prints at the Detroit Institute of Arts, or DIA.

Van Gogh dragooned?

The immersive phenomenon does have its detractors. New York Times critic Jason Farago called the proliferation of techy Van Gogh shows “postimpressionist fairground attractions,” remarking that with “his corpse moldering in Auvers-sur-Oise and his paintings out of copyright, (Van Gogh) has … been dragooned into a new sort of immersive exhibition” that reproduces his paintings as “wall-filling animated projections” designed for unending selfies and Instagram moments. The Chicago Tribune called the show “trippy.”

Alissa Widman Neese of Axios found it “breathtaking” but noted than when she finally saw it, “I underestimated how packed the event would be on a Sunday. At times, it felt like a concert where you wish people would just put down their phone and enjoy the moment.”

‘The more Vincent, the better’

Yet Jill Shaw, curator of “Van Gogh in America” at Detroit’s DIA, said she believes there is a place for these immersive shows.

“Everybody has a different thought about the immersive experiences,” she said. “For me, I think it’s a different experience altogether. I think there is an audience for that, and for me — the more Vincent, the better.”

“Van Gogh in America” was inspired by the fact that 100 years ago, in 1922, the DIA made the first purchase of a Van Gogh painting by a public museum in the U.S when it bought Van Gogh’s 1887 “Self-Portrait.”

The next four Van Gogh paintings purchased by American museums also were also in the Midwest — in Kansas City and Saint Louis, Missouri, and Toledo, Ohio.

Van Gogh did not begin painting until the age of 27, and over the next 10 years produced all of his art until his death in 1890 at age 37. The DIA exhibition “Van Gogh in America” explores why it took so long for the artist to become a household name in America — and why he has such a following today, Shaw said.

“It’s remarkable that now we see him as this artist in the stratosphere,” she said. “It’s hard to come across somebody who doesn’t know (Van Gogh’s) name or have some sense of what his painting style was like.”

Along with the near-mythology that has grown up around his life, Van Gogh’s work is fascinating in part because of his depiction of the everyday, said Shaw, whose first job out of college was as a curatorial assistant at the Madison Arts Center, precursor to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

“This man painted what was around him: He painted these humble subjects and made them heroic, whether it was his own pair of boots, his own face, the garden that’s right out the front door of one of the places he lived,” Shaw said. “He’s really looking at everyday life, with subjects that everyone can relate to.”

“Van Gogh in America” runs through Jan. 22, 2023. For Shaw, “it would be interesting to see somebody plan a day where they go to the immersive experience and then come to our show,” she said.

“You realize that you just can’t get the same sense of his paintings from his images. You really only get it in person,” she said. “The surface of his paintings are like little mountain ranges because of the way he’s applied the paint on the canvas.”

“We’re not competing at all with Van Gogh in a museum,” agreed “Immersive Van Gogh” co-producer Ross. Rather, the show is more a complement to the actual paintings, such as “a coffee table book or a film about Van Gogh,” he said.

“It’s an artistic installation created by another artist — like a DJ who samples” other musicians’ originals, he said. “This shouldn’t be an either/or.”