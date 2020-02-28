Huge James Watrous mural moved from original Webcrafters home to Chazen Museum of Art

A team of art handlers chipped a 69-year-old, 18-foot-long, 350-pound mural by famed painter James Watrous from a wall at an East Side printer and brought it Wednesday to the Chazen Museum of Art, where it was unveiled Thursday.
The piece was transferred by truck trailer from Webcrafters, and once at the museum, specialists from a Chicago art rigging and mounting company delicately nudged it into the Chazen’s original Elvehjem building through a two-story window at the north entrance.
“Even if you’re not interested in art, this giant thing, and trucks and everything, it’s pretty spectacular,” said Kirstin Pires, the museum’s editor, who was among about 25 people gathered to watch the process. “It appeals to the 10-year-old boy in me.”
Watrous, a former UW-Madison professor, designed and painted the mural in 1951 for the lobby of the Democrat Printing Co. plant, which became Webcrafters, at 2211 Fordem Ave.
The painting honors the printing trade and is centered on two printers surrounded by Moses and an assortment of luminaries: composer Richard Strauss, geographer Gerardus Mercator, scientist Charles Darwin, German folk prankster Till Eulenspiegel and William Snow Miller, a professor of medicine at UW-Madison, for whom Watrous worked as a medical artist.
Across the top of the richly colored red, blue and green mural with gold leaf, are the words: “Printing is the Inseparable Companion of Achievement.”
“It’s very graphic in the way it’s painted, so it has a great physical impact,” said Katherine Alcauskas, the Chazen’s chief curator. The gold paint, she said, “reflects light in a really nice way.”
Watrous is known for the Paul Bunyan murals he painted from 1933 to 1936 in Memorial Union. The murals are in the Bunyan Room on the Union’s first floor, and were put in storage during the building’s renovations and re-mounted in their original locations in fall 2018.
Watrous earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from UW–Madison, and joined the art department faculty in 1935. He remained active in the university arts world after his retirement in 1976. He died in 1999 at age 90.
The artist and art historian has a gallery named after him on the third floor of the Overture Center. The James Watrous Gallery was founded in 2004 as a program of the Wisconsin Academy to investigate “ideas at the intersection of the sciences, arts, and letters.”
Watrous was known as “the father of the Elvehjem” for his role in raising money to establish the Elvehjem Museum of Art, now the Chazen, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Walter Frautschi, who was president of his UW-Madison class of 1924, went to work at Democrat Printing Co. His sons, John and Jerry, joined him, and eventually the family bought the company, changing the name to Webcrafters.
In 2017, the family sold the business to CJK Group, of Brainerd, Minnesota.
Christopher “Kip” Frautschi, Walter’s grandson and John’s son, said CJK is consolidating the Fordem plant with another facility in Westport. The area where the mural was is being used to store materials.
Besides donating the mural to the museum, the Frautschi family also made a gift to the Chazen to pay for the planned conservation of the piece. Frautschi declined to say how much the donation was.
“It’s a terrific mural and it can be preserved,” Frautschi said. “It will be in the home that it deserves and is appropriate historically.”
Lynne Eich was 10 when her father painted the mural and doesn’t remember him doing it. She said she doesn’t live far from Webcrafters, and has seen the mural a number of times.
Eich, who was director of the Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission for 30 years before her retirement in 2006, said she’s glad to have the painting preserved.
“I’m thrilled that Kip Frautschi took the initiative on this,” she said. “I give him all the credit for realizing this mural was in jeopardy and needed to be transferred to a public place.”
Since the mural was commissioned, painted and installed, Pires said the Webcrafters building has “grown around the painting.”
To get the mural, a five-man crew of art handlers from Methods & Materials, who are experts in rigging, mounting and installing large-scale art pieces, had to take down some drywall and remove walls.
The work was taken from Fordem Avenue, down East Gorham Street and driven between the two Chazen buildings on East Campus Mall, about 25 yards from the north entrance of the original Elvehjem building.
A glass panel in the north entrance has a hinge that was opened to bring the mural in, with about two inches to spare.
“I’m amazed that people know how to do this, move something huge and fragile,” said Eich’s daughter and Watrous’ granddaughter Meg Hamel, who works in the engineering building on campus and ducked out of work to see the mural enter the museum.
“I can see my grandfather’s hand in all of his works, and it will be fun to see his hand in this piece,” said Hamel, former director of the Wisconsin Film Festival, who’s looking forward to seeing the mural for the first time.The mural was mounted and unveiled Thursday inside the north entrance on what was a blank second-story wall. Visitors are able to see it from eye level on the building’s second story where Paige Court is, or from below, where the Kohler Library is.
“Once it goes up there, it’s going to look like it’s always been there,” Lindsay Grinstead, chief of staff for the Chazen, said as the protected mural was brought into the building. “That’s the perfect spot for it.”