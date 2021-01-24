How La Follette High grad added a key ingredient to 'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical'

Madison native Nathan A. Fosbinder, a 2012 graduate of La Follette High School, became part of a TikTok craze based on the Pixar movie “Ratatouille.”
“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” has made national news by sparking a collaboration with mostly unknown composers who created original songs based on the Disney movie. TikTok, for those who aren’t up-to-date on the latest video-sharing app, allows users to create and share videos as well as add special effects and filters. Think karaoke for the digital age.
This unconventional musical aired for a limited time in January, and to date has raised more than $2 million for the Actors’ Fund, which provides financial relief to professionals in the arts community.
Fosbinder not only composed his own piece, a song for the character of novice chef Linguini, but he enlisted a friend, Andrew Barth Feldman, a Broadway star from “Dear Evan Hansen,” to perform it.
Until this past April, Fosbinder had never seen the animated movie about a rat named Remy who just happens to be a brilliant chef and befriends Linguini, a young cook who is in over his head. But his interest was piqued when people started sending him the first few songs that were emerging on the platform and saying, “Look at this TikTok trend. These crazy kids are writing a musical.” While he wasn’t that interested in TikTok at the time, he started wondering if he should be a part of it.
There were a lot of fantasy casting lists for this imaginary musical. One list for casting Linguini included all of the “Dear Evan Hansen” cast, except for his friend Andrew Barth Feldman. “That got me thinking, oh wait. Andrew is the perfect one to play Linguini, and he’s also the one whose phone number I have.”
He reached out to Feldman, the youngest person to take on the title role in “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway at the age of 16. The two met years before at NYU while Fosbinder was in grad school and Feldman, as a high school sophomore, was competing in the famed Jimmy Awards, also known as National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Feldman was a huge fan of Fosbinder for another viral video of him reacting to Ben Platt in “Dear Evan Hansen," and the the two have been friends ever since.
Fosbinder said he texted Feldman, asking, “‘So, theoretically, if I were to write you a Linguini song for this Ratatouille TikTok thing, would you do it?’ Andrew responded. ‘Aw man yeah I guess I would.’ And I responded, ‘Aw darn. Ok text you in a bit.’”
A recent graduate of NYU’s masters program for Musical Theatre Writing, Fosbinder sat down and wrote "Anyone Can Cook (Reprise)," a piece that he felt best showcased Feldman's quirky nature. “It really was just a 'Should I do this?' It might be just a silly waste of time, which, I guess, is a lesson in itself. Always do the thing that feels like a waste of time.”
A few nights later at 2 a.m. Feldman sent over his recording of the now famous song about Linguini begging the rat Remy to help him cook. Fosbinder posted it on TikTok. “It went from 20 views to 20,000 in a couple of hours.”
A couple weeks later Fosbinder was contacted by Daniel Mertzlufft, a New York City-based composer and music supervisor for “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.” Mertzlufft is most notable for his TikTok musicals, which have been seen by millions. Producers were interested in compiling some of the videos into a show, and they wanted Fosbinder’s Linguini song.
This meant Fosbinder was offered a contract for the crazy half-motivated song he wrote, and he rubbed shoulders on the virtual stage with theater greats, such as Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Andre De Shields, and Adam Lambert. Fosbinder appears in the credits.
Fosbinder has come a long way since his community theatre days in Madison where he performed with Four Seasons Theatre, Music Theatre of Madison, and Oregon Straw Players to name a few. In addition to "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," his professional resume also includes his original show “Hephaestus,” which held its world premiere at the Memorial Union Play Circle in 2019, as well as performances in New York’s famed 54 Below and the Green Room.
As for the future of "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," Fosbinder says, “Everyone, including the creators want a sound track.” In the meantime, there is anticipation for an encore showing with dates yet to be determined. To view Anyone Can Cook the Reprise, or many of the other videos, check out the Ratatousical homepage. To join the site all it takes is an email address or link to another social media site.
Fosbinder is currently in Madison due to the pandemic, but is working on a romcom and hopes to write shows and have them produced for the stage. He is also the New Works Director at Music Theatre of Madison where they are currently producing “An American Mythology,” a concept album geared specifically at showcasing BIPOC writing teams.