Horror, isolation — and delusion? 'The Yellow Wallpaper' explores familiar themes

In Gilman’s “The Yellow Wallpaper” the narrator is a woman separated from her new baby and confined to “rest” as a cure for her “temporary nervous depression.” Set apart from the world in an upper-story former nursery with barred windows and wallpaper that first disgusts her, then begins to haunt her and appears to take on a pulsing life of its own, the main character secretly writes in her journal to describe a descent into madness.

“I gravitated toward the challenge,” said Randolph, as she read Gilman’s 40-page novella and first began envisioning it as a musical work.

“When you read the book, it’s not 100% clear what happened to this person. Is it a horror story? Is it feminist literature? Is it a condemnation of the mental health industry?” Randolph said. “It’s thought-provoking (and) the language is just so powerful in the book. That’s what felt like music to me — the language — with staccatos and lyrical passages and things building up and getting more intense.

“I also wanted to explore the idea of a true horror musical,” she said. “I wanted to explore horror in a different way.”