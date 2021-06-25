Home on the stage: Forward's 'Within These Walls' tells intimate stories

It seems odd to get weepy during a curtain speech.
But I’d bet a pair of front row seats in Promenade Hall that a lot of folks choked up on Thursday night as Jennifer Uphoff Gray announced the first public, ticketed event in Overture Center since March 2020.
Forward Theater marked this return with a series of monologues featuring familiar local actors and a few new faces. “Within These Walls: Stories of Home,” running at 75% capacity in person through Sunday and online from Sunday until Wednesday, has two main themes — the push and pull of home, and individual experiences of the pandemic.
The monologues, of which there are a dozen, play with tone and tropes. Some take the idea of home literally, as in a charming piece performed by Hannah Ripp-Dieter about a docent at a historic mansion who’s unsure if she’s ready to buy a house with her girlfriend. Ripp-Dieter is a master of both the melodic tour guide voice and the funny tossed-off aside.
In Opal Ellyse Tomashevska’s percussive spoken word piece, “Home of the BIPOC,” home is the earth and the motherland, stolen and re-stolen, with “violence on American shores.” Samuel D. White plays an optimistic gent in a tent in Russell Weeks’ “Outreach,” cracking jokes with the workers who’ve come to offer him toothbrushes and “literature” about social services.
In other pieces, home feels unreachable. In a grounded, quietly comic performance, Casem AbuLughod plays a droid with a soul who dreams of oceanic depths. Janine Gardner, a warm and empathetic performer, recounts a life-changing night just steps from home in “McDonald’s” by Devin Porter. I’ve never heard the chain’s “magnificent midnight burgers” described with such affection.
In several monologues, a familiar pandemic-amplified existential desperation seeps in. Alicia Rice, in “Lucky” by Liz Duffy Adams, marinates in her tiny New York apartment. She circles like a restless cat from kitchen to bedroom to kitchen to tiny living room, telling herself how lucky she is to be alone.
She’s not locked in with her family. She’s locked in with her thoughts.
“Is that what this is?” Rice asks, eyes wide. “Thinking?”
The evening’s strongest monologues come from its oldest and youngest performers. In “Old Comiskey Park” by Peter Filichia, James Pickering plays a stubborn 85-year-old (“I don’t seem that old to me!”) determined not to have his living assisted.
William doesn’t want new friends or a fitness center or a communal bathroom. He dubs the seniors at the rest home “inmates,” their nurses “jailers.” And who would make his nightly martini?
The high point of the second half was Madison Uphoff in a monologue by Maury Zeff, a San Francisco writer. In “Mariah Has an Imaginary Conversation with Dee Dee Ramone,” Uphoff’s bass-loving teenager has a Billie Eilish look and a breathless energy. She’s vulnerable and very funny, letting the story rush out in a way that feels spontaneous and real.
“Within These Walls” opens with a mime trapped in COVID quarantine and ends with a sentimental ode to “The Wizard of Oz.” In between, Tosha Freeman plays a pandemic nurse, trapped between worlds. Susie Duecker’s character is trapped (invested?) in a beauty pyramid scheme.
Larger theater events are still a ways off, and outside of Promenade Hall, Overture looked a bit abandoned. Walls were bare where art used to hang. Lights flickered ominously on the way to the Henry Street exit, where trash littered the floor and doors remain locked from the outside.
Yet the joy was palpable as we entered Promenade Hall. I greeted ushers I used to volunteer with and chatted with theater artists I’ve been watching onstage for years. During intermission, we commiserated over the limitations of onscreen theater — it’s so hard, as an audience member, to give energy back. It was wonderful to hear communal laughter in real time.
“I missed you,” one character said, staring straight into the audience.
The feeling is mutual.
