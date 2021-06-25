Home on the stage: Forward's 'Within These Walls' tells intimate stories

The evening’s strongest monologues come from its oldest and youngest performers. In “Old Comiskey Park” by Peter Filichia, James Pickering plays a stubborn 85-year-old (“I don’t seem that old to me!”) determined not to have his living assisted.

William doesn’t want new friends or a fitness center or a communal bathroom. He dubs the seniors at the rest home “inmates,” their nurses “jailers.” And who would make his nightly martini?

The high point of the second half was Madison Uphoff in a monologue by Maury Zeff, a San Francisco writer. In “Mariah Has an Imaginary Conversation with Dee Dee Ramone,” Uphoff’s bass-loving teenager has a Billie Eilish look and a breathless energy. She’s vulnerable and very funny, letting the story rush out in a way that feels spontaneous and real.

“Within These Walls” opens with a mime trapped in COVID quarantine and ends with a sentimental ode to “The Wizard of Oz.” In between, Tosha Freeman plays a pandemic nurse, trapped between worlds. Susie Duecker’s character is trapped (invested?) in a beauty pyramid scheme.