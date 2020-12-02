Holiday arts 2020: One-man 'Wonderful Life,' carols in the car

Several years ago in Overture Hall, the curtain was about to go up on a matinee of Madison Ballet’s lavish annual production of “The Nutcracker,” accompanied by a live orchestra.
In the lobby, the five-minute bell rang. A young mother leaned down toward an antsy girl in sparkly tights. (They all wore sparkly tights.)
“Do you have to go to the bathroom?” Mom asked.
“No,” the girl said.
“You have to try, or the Nutcracker won’t dance,” Mom replied. And off to the bathroom they went.
I smiled at the classic parental manipulation, a technique as tried and true as the holiday traditions themselves. Every year I roundup performances of “Nutcracker” and “Christmas Carol,” “Santaland Diaries” and goofy “Guys on Ice.” I’m partial to the Madison Symphony Christmas (for which I own three Santa hats, normally set for this weekend). I have an affection for both the wonderful singing and terrible food at the annual Tudor Dinners. I love a handbell.
As December 2020 begins, arts organizations around Wisconsin are working around furloughs and layoffs. Though audiences cannot safely gather for a “Messiah” sing due to the pandemic, some arts companies are adapting to the times with one-man Zoom shows, Dickens over audio and “car caroling” in a parking lot.
Here, then, is an abbreviated glimpse at the arts (online) this year. Stay home, stay safe and happy holidays.
Wednesday, Dec. 2-Tuesday, Dec. 29
“This Wonderful Life” and “APT’s Holidames”
To describe the two holiday offerings American Players Theatre has put out this December, artistic director Brenda DeVita used phrases like “emotional lift,” “old school variety show” and “utterly ridiculous.” Sign me up!
“This Wonderful Life” takes up the APT tradition of the tour de force for a single actor. Steve Murray wrote this adaptation based on Capra's "It's A Wonderful Life," in which every character in Bedford Falls comes to life through company member Nate Burger’s malleable voice, face and mannerisms. Bill Brown directs. Every time we clap alone at home, an angel gets her wings (probably).
As for the old-school variety show, that would be “Holidames: Tangled in Tinsel,” developed by Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day, Keira Fromm and Colleen Madden.
Directed by Fromm, “there will be singing,” the description says. “There will be celebration. There will be holiday hilarity, and poignant prose spun from Christmases past. It’s a patchwork quilt of seasonal cheer, each square a joyous celebration.”
Cost for each show is $24, or $45 for both. Viewers will be sent a link, and once you open the video at Broadway on Demand you’ll have 24 hours to finish watching.
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m.
Car Carols with the Wisconsin Chamber Choir
The tenacious singers in the Wisconsin Chamber Choir spent Saturday mornings this fall practicing outside, vocalizing through specially-made masks in the Warner Park Pavilion to prepare for this special holiday concert.
For Car Carols, performers will sing into wireless microphones in their cars, listening to their car radios to hear the sound of the whole choir. Performances by small ensembles will be interspersed with pre-recorded selections.
Featured on the program will be works by African-American composers spanning nearly a century. These include spirituals and gospel music as well as motets and anthems by Nathaniel Dett, William Dawson, Undine Smith Moore and Carlos Simon. Singers, live and virtual, will sing together Craig Hella Johnson’s arrangement of “I Love You” and “What a Wonderful World.”
View the livestream on YouTube (via Wisconsin Chamber Choir).
Friday, Dec. 18-Thursday, Dec. 31
“A Christmas Carol: Home for the Holidays”
Bah, humbug, 2020. Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchits are back in a creative homage to Children’s Theater of Madison’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” Roseann Sheridan, CTM’s artistic director, described the 30-minute retelling as “a reading relay,” featuring more than 80 community members.
Reading the famous Dickens ghost story will be beloved actors (Jim Ridge, Marcus Truschinski) and civic leaders (Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway). There will be former cast members from “Carols” past, including one-time Tiny Tims who are now college bound.
Along with the story, there will be dozens of images from past productions and music, recorded for CTM.
Sheridan described as a “beautifully woven together narrative storytelling” with a “‘Chapter A Day’ feel to it.” Michelle Gerard Good and Susan Sweeney, both “Chapter” readers on Wisconsin Public Radio, contributed to the video.
The whole production runs 30 minutes and will stream via CTM’s website. On Christmas Eve, the company plans to post it on Facebook and will leave it up through the new year.
Sundays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, noon-2 p.m.
Madison Ballet teaches parts of “The Nutcracker”
The full “Nutcracker” is, of course, on pause this year. But if you’ve got a little dance training and are up to picking up some new choreography, the School of Madison Ballet is hosting three two-hour workshops with guest artists. Starting on Dec. 6, Yu Jhe Sun presents new choreography for the Soldier (the dancing doll in Act I). Rachell Fochs shares choreo for “Snow” on Dec. 13, and Zachary Guthier will teach “Waltz of the Flowers” on Dec. 20.
Love the ballet but intimidated by pointe shoes? Set designer Joseph Varga, creator of the brilliantly colorful curtain (“grand drape”) the ballet uses every year, has lent his work to a catalog of merch. There’s a round ornament ($12.99), a puzzle ($31.99) and a “Snow” stocking ($19.99), tea towels ($18.99) and a fleece blanket ($54.99). Maybe there’s a gift somewhere for the dance-starved person on your list?
Monday, Dec. 1-Sunday, Jan. 3
“Season’s Greetings from MCT”
This is technically out of town, but in a normal year, any time I catch a show at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, I consider myself lucky. This December, some of MCT’s regular performers — actors who often work in Madison too — are putting on a special show called “Seasons Greetings from MCT.”
Ingredients in this holiday concoction include a cooking show presented by Rána Roman and her brother David, with holiday dishes from Puerto Rico. Steve Watts, a feature of MCT’s Friday night virtual piano bar, is set to perform holiday sing-along songs.
Jim Pickering is going to read some Dickens (“Christmas Carol,” of course). A trio called The Bronzeville Divas are singing a virtual concert of carols and spirituals.
Elyse Edelman will share Hanukkah stories, and the Stampley-Johnson family made a new short film called “When Home Calls,” celebrating Kwanzaa in Milwaukee.
The whole thing sounds delightful, is free (“a gift to the community”) and available for streaming at the company’s website.
