Holiday arts 2020: One-man 'Wonderful Life,' carols in the car

Several years ago in Overture Hall, the curtain was about to go up on a matinee of Madison Ballet’s lavish annual production of “The Nutcracker,” accompanied by a live orchestra.

In the lobby, the five-minute bell rang. A young mother leaned down toward an antsy girl in sparkly tights. (They all wore sparkly tights.)

“Do you have to go to the bathroom?” Mom asked.

“No,” the girl said.

“You have to try, or the Nutcracker won’t dance,” Mom replied. And off to the bathroom they went.

I smiled at the classic parental manipulation, a technique as tried and true as the holiday traditions themselves. Every year I roundup performances of “Nutcracker” and “Christmas Carol,” “Santaland Diaries” and goofy “Guys on Ice.” I’m partial to the Madison Symphony Christmas (for which I own three Santa hats, normally set for this weekend). I have an affection for both the wonderful singing and terrible food at the annual Tudor Dinners. I love a handbell.