Here's where local art goes from here: Leaders talk about lessons they'll take into 2022

Reopening. It was the biggest arts story of 2021.

With utmost caution, performance groups and presenters began to welcome audiences back to their seats in the house for in-person shows late last year, often checking vaccination cards and requiring masks to help keep both audiences and their casts and crews safe.

It’s anybody’s guess how things will go in 2022. But Madison art organizations have all learned valuable lessons from the past year and expect to use them going forward.

The Wisconsin State Journal asked a handful of producers, presenters and administrators to answer two questions: First, to tell us about one challenge they faced — and dealt with creatively — in 2021, and then, to predict what this new year will bring. Here is what they told us:

Jen Uphoff Gray, artistic director, Forward Theater Company

The biggest focus for us as producers of theater in 2021 wasn’t the art or the artists (though we certainly did our best with both) — it was safety.