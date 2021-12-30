Here's where local art goes from here: Leaders talk about lessons they'll take into 2022

Reopening. It was the biggest arts story of 2021.
With utmost caution, performance groups and presenters began to welcome audiences back to their seats in the house for in-person shows late last year, often checking vaccination cards and requiring masks to help keep both audiences and their casts and crews safe.
It’s anybody’s guess how things will go in 2022. But Madison art organizations have all learned valuable lessons from the past year and expect to use them going forward.
The Wisconsin State Journal asked a handful of producers, presenters and administrators to answer two questions: First, to tell us about one challenge they faced — and dealt with creatively — in 2021, and then, to predict what this new year will bring. Here is what they told us:
Jen Uphoff Gray, artistic director, Forward Theater Company
The biggest focus for us as producers of theater in 2021 wasn’t the art or the artists (though we certainly did our best with both) — it was safety.
We returned to in-person rehearsals for our spring 2021 productions, and to performance for live audiences in June 2021. We were among the first theaters in the region to do each of those things, and we thus had to make a lot of decisions on our own about how to safely and responsibly resume making theater. We worked under rigorous safety requirements from Actors Equity, the union of professional actors and stage managers (which covered testing, masking, distancing, cleaning protocols, ventilation and more). We were the first professional theater in the state to mandate proof of vaccination from audience members (on top of a mandatory masking policy).
And we are offering all patrons this season the option to switch their in-person tickets for any production to a digital option. It’s definitely more work (and more money) to film each production after it opens, but it’s been a boon for accessibility, and has been greatly appreciated by the members of our audience not yet comfortable coming back to the theater in person. We put up five productions in 2021, working with over a hundred artists, with zero COVID cases. All appendages are crossed that this streak will continue in 2022.
If the last 21 months have taught me anything, it’s that I should stay out of the prediction game. But here are a few hopes that I have for the future:
- I hope that we will see a greater focus nationally on the work happening at local and regional theater companies. Broadway is wonderful (I worked there myself for many years), but it does not provide the kind of ongoing dialogue between artists and audiences that truly builds community. These pandemic months have, I believe, strengthened the ties between smaller companies and the people they serve, and I believe those ties will continue to grow in the years to come.
- I hope we will see more theater companies across a region working together — on co-productions, or special festivals, or even just communicating about the trials and tribulations of our daily work. We’ve done a lot to build those connections here in Wisconsin, and I hope to see more and more of that.
- On a related note, I hope that better working conditions and more equitable pay structures will become the rule and not the exception across our field. Shrinking the pay gap between leadership and contract workers and embracing a flexible approach to scheduling to accommodate the needs of specific teams would both be terrific places to start, as is communicating with our audiences and donors about how we spend our funds and why we prioritize spending money on people first and foremost.
Jessica Courtier, co-director, MYArts (Madison Youth Arts Center)
Opening a new youth arts center in the middle of an airborne pandemic really layered on the challenges in terms of who our audience is and what activities they do in our building. When the pandemic hit, we were lucky to be at a point in building construction when we could make several upgrades to help mitigate the risk of transmission — things like improvements to our HVAC system and installing lots of touchless fixtures. No system is perfect, but we have confidence that our building has a lot of safeguards.
When it came time to actually welcome kids and families into the space, we were fortunate to have really great programming partners who were thoughtful and flexible, and helped us manage group sizes, timing and tracking. Really, it’s come down to working hard to communicate clear expectations and do a lot of problem-solving with our more than two dozen user groups.
As of this writing, it’s hard to know what to expect (for 2022) with all the news about the omicron variant. However, we’re still excited about the coming year. Based on what we’ve seen these last few months, kids and caregivers are really hungry for arts experiences and all that comes with them — creativity, community and a sense of connection.
The pandemic has stripped kids of so many opportunities for connection, and as we watch young people participate in programming, it’s really evident that arts experiences are absolutely one of the best ways to reconnect and build self-confidence.
Trevor Stephenson, artistic director, Madison Bach Musicians
For Madison Bach Musicians — as for many performing arts organizations — the biggest challenge of the COVID era so far has been maintaining the flexibility required to deal with an ever-shifting health and social landscape.
2021 saw a gradual, though sometimes bumpy, return to concerts for in-person audiences. Livestream-only events had of necessity been the norm during the hardest months of the pandemic, but by the fall of 2021, as we reemerged into live concerts, livestreaming simply carried over and became a regular, wonderful part of all our season offerings.
The greatest challenge of reopening to in-person attendance came in getting performers and audience members safely into the same acoustic space so that everyone could enjoy the ineffable interchange of energy that is the magic of live performance.
This difficulty came into play right away with our 2021-22 season-opening concerts on Oct. 30-31, which would be the group’s first performance for an in-person audience in 22 months. The program, German Baroque Masters, was to have featured internationally recognized Canadian violinist Marc Destrubé leading an 11-member ensemble in the beautiful sanctuary of Holy Wisdom Monastery.
However, Mr. Destrubé’s mid-October concert engagement in Europe, scheduled immediately prior to his U.S. visit, conflicted with U.S. travel and quarantine restrictions for noncitizens entering the U.S. For MBM, the upshot was that we would need to replace Mr. Destrubé for this concert with a Baroque violinist superstar with a U.S. passport!
Four days of networking, emails and phone calls brought us to the amazing Elizabeth Blumenstock — concertmaster of San Francisco’s Philharmonia Baroque and American Bach Soloists and now a faculty member of the Juilliard415 Baroque program — who kindly agreed to step in for the programs. Her astonishingly beautiful playing, leadership and camaraderie made the German Baroque Masters concerts a great way for MBM to reopen its live-performance season.
Madison Bach Musicians hopes that in 2022 we can continue to offer our concerts for in-person and virtual attendees. One of the benefits of regular concert livestreaming is that our audience has grown widely in the past two years throughout the U.S. and worldwide. MBM hopes that when travel and touring are again regular options for performing groups, we’ll be able to expand the geographical area of our in-person events.
Jenn Morea, education director, Arts + Literature Laboratory
Arts + Literature Laboratory is a community art space that was founded in Madison six years ago. We provide space for all disciplines of art for people of all ages, which has been a wonderful way to bring more people together and spark inspiration.
The past few years have made us more aware than ever of the “community” part of being a community art space. While it’s never easy for an arts nonprofit to be financially sustainable and support artists (particularly in a state that underfunds the arts), providing the space for art is the more simple part. Community requires the interest, generosity, and good will of many people. We have learned that planning is really about moving from uncertainty to uncertainty with creativity, flexibility and compassion.
As the new education director, it’s been wonderful getting to know our community and some of its assets, challenges and aspirations. In 2022, we hope our education program will increase access to arts education and create new opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to engage in the arts in our new education studio. We will offer literary arts and visual arts classes for adults and youth, a youth summer camp, Indigenous arts workshops for families, and new arts classes for seniors, among our many other programs and events.
While we recognize the uncertainties that the pandemic brings, we know that local arts organizations now have more experience and tools available to pivot quickly if it becomes necessary. Whatever challenges may arise, we know that our community will be there for us and for each other.
Steve Noll, director/producer, Bartell Theatre
We all needed to laugh. In September 2021, I reopened the Bartell Theatre after 18 months of dark. The play was the comedy “Clue,” based on the movie. Not high art or anything insightful about a pandemic. But it was 90 minutes of laughter and applause. We theater people needed it, and the audience needed it, too. It became the most successful show I’ve ever produced at the Bartell in my 20-year history there. Proof that the arts can bring a community together.
For 2022, we want to bring more affordable and diverse offerings of theater to everyone, no matter their taste or preferences. Community theater should be about building community. And in such a torn-apart society, we need to build those pathways for everyone.
Mark Fraire, director, Dane County Arts and Cultural Affair Commission (aka Dane Arts)
Working in government is always a challenge, but Dane Arts secured financial support for Independent Working Artists (IWAs) to offset significantly lost income due to COVID-19.
In summer 2020, due to the pandemic, I created the Dane Arts Need Grant Project (DANG) Grant to help IWAs. Because no in-person events could take place, DANG’s purpose then was to offer financial support to artists to present and perform their art via online platforms ($250 to those who qualified through a simple online application and a review).
That initial fund from private dollars raised was $15,000. In the first weekend the online application went public, over 90 artists applied for support. Dane Arts added $7,500 more private funds to total $22,500 in support. Later that summer, seeing a need, the County Executive and Board added $100,000 in funds. The total amount awarded in 2020 was $125,000 to 250 IWAs and each award was now $500 in support.
As the pandemic continued, this late spring 2021, the County Executive and Board approved a $1 million fund to Dane Arts in addition to the $100,000 approved in 2020.
The Commission, with input from the County Executive’s office and the Controller, agreed to my request to support 400 artists who qualified through an application process and review with $2,500 in financial support. The funds awarded were unrestricted — artists awarded could use the funds however they felt necessary to meet a cost or need. This allowance is rare especially for IWAs and from a government grant program.
The DANG! 2021 project grant application opened May 21, 2021. On the first day over 200 artists applied for support. By May 28, we had 428 applicants; by June 1 we had 592. There were only awards for 400 artists. We kept receiving requests up until June 24 with 657 submissions. Four hundred IWAs were awarded $2,500 in support (each).
Dane Arts is a 1.5-person office in the heart of county government and five 2022 projects have already secured major financial support the Evjue Foundation: a Dane Arts Artist in Residence at StartingBlock Madison; support for continuing the Dane Arts Buy Local Art Market (dablmarket.com); the second cohort mural training program with Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA daneartsmuralarts.org); the Greater Madison Music City Project (ourgmmc.org); and Dane Arts Dance Arts with the Isthmus Dance Collective, plus all the other community support projects and programs led through Dane Arts.
Lisa Thurrell, co-artistic director, Kanopy Dance
In addition to migrating creatively to Zoom with our Kanopy Dance Academy and performances, an added layer to the financial stress that unexpectedly presented itself was a significant investment in building and renting new studios to house our Kanopy Dance Academy — having lost our iconic home on State Street.
After a long search and an artful renovation with a strategic eye to the future by our architect, James McFadden, we opened the Kanopy Center for Modern and Contemporary Dance last summer Downtown, around the corner from the Overture Center.
With critical lessons learned from COVID, we installed a needle-point air purification system in our new studios to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, company dancers and visitors. We also made a major investment in state-of-the-art equipment to support virtual teaching, learning, collaborations and performances as we continue to navigate COVID and other potential health crises in the future, and to bring in guest instructors from all over the world.
Making it all financially possible was generous support from our valued Kanopy community, in-kind professional services, and a grant from the Madison Community Foundation.
Looking forward, we have created a reimagined and stronger Kanopy that presents leading-edge, transformative and uplifting dance in partnership with nationally recognized choreographers and dancers and performed by our own freshly minted company of six incredible professional dancers. Three of our new Kanopy Company members have relocated to Madison from California.
We are excited for our season launch in “Reflections + Dreams” with the work of modern dance legend Anna Sokolow to be performed by five guest artists from New York’s Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble. In addition, as part of the concert, Kanopy will present an emotional masterwork, “Mourner’s Bench,” to be danced by the renowned dancer and choreographer Clarence Brooks and choreographed by the pioneering Black American choreographer Talley Beatty, who left an indelible mark on the trajectory of modern dance.
We also are committed to enhancing our partnership with community groups and the schools to award need-based scholarships to students interested in studying dance. Kanopy has been buoyed by unprecedented support from our community. We are highly focused, lean and poised to creatively pivot. And, finally, we have great hope for the vitality of the arts and the health of our community.
Karin Wolf, Madison Arts program administrator, City of Madison
One of the big challenges in the arts was the inability, during much of the pandemic, to host live indoor performances. In 2021, the city’s arts program worked across departments to add live music to the city’s Streatery Program to make it easier for venues to hire musicians for outdoor concerts. It was rewarding to see many musicians back to work playing live gigs.
We also contributed over $100,000 toward a collective impact project called the Greater Madison Music City, in which UCAN, the City, County, Destination Madison, and many music industry leaders are putting their heads together to develop economic recovery strategies that will strengthen the Madison region’s music sector in equitable ways.
In addition, the Madison Arts Commission also converted some of their project grant dollars into operating dollars in an attempt to provide the flexibility organizations need to keep the lights on. Many arts organizations were outdoing themselves to serve up arts to our community in safe ways.
We were so impressed by the creative projects that individuals and organizations came up with that the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission (FoMAC) created the Silver Lining Awards to recognize some really special efforts. FoMAC will award 20 organizations or individuals who stepped up to keep our community feeling positivity and hope at their Jan. 21 Silver Lining Awards. Everyone in the community that values the arts is welcome to attend.
We definitely feel optimistic as we see more and more arts organizations returning to doing what they do best. Not only are they finding safe and innovative ways to bring arts experiences to live audiences, they are taking the technology they mastered during the pandemic and continuing to bring virtual programming to their now global audiences.
In 2022, we are also looking forward to seeing more and more artists returning to work in creative industries. We are excited to offer “Artists at Work” grants by distributing a half-million in ARPA funds we were awarded from the National Endowment for the Arts. We anticipate being able to help a handful of organizations reinstate positions they cut during the pandemic or even create new positions that they hope to be able to sustain into the future. We know this isn’t enough, but we are committed to continue championing Madison’s arts and cultural organizations for the life-sustaining work they are doing in our community as much as we possibly can.
Shari Gasper, communications director, Overture Center for the Arts
Like many organizations, the pandemic gave us the time and the reason to examine our business structures and explore our long-term strategy. Overture is committed to extraordinary experiences for all, but how could we deliver those experiences when our doors were closed? Would we survive?
With a much-reduced workforce, we found ways to continue to provide access to the arts. Some of our digital programming, such as our season announcement, the Jerry Awards and International Festival, were enjoyed virtually by many more people than could fit inside Overture.
And we did survive, thanks to the individuals and organizations who generously contributed to our Intermission Campaign. Federal and state grants also helped ease the financial burden. The pandemic confirmed the economic, societal and personal value of the arts, and it deepened our relationship with the community.
Overture Center is cautiously optimistic for 2022. We have worked hard to develop a plan so our patrons can safely return to performances, and we invite everyone to review those precautions at overture.org.
While our fall schedule was light as we worked through our reopening, we now have more than 20 exciting “Overture Presents” shows and six weeklong Broadway runs in the spring and summer lineup, and several of our free and low-cost Education & Engagement programs are back in motion.