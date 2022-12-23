Here are your top holiday entertainment options for the weekend

Be sure to squeeze in some memorable holiday shows in the next few days:

“A Christmas Carol”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents a new adaptation of the Dickens holiday classic, with final performance at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. $48 to $72. ctmtheater.org

“The Nutcracker”: Madison Ballet presents the Tchaikovsky classic, accompanied by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra through Dec. 24 in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Remaining performances: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets $19 to $95 at the Overture box office, overture.org, or 608-258-4141. madisonballet.org

“The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise”: Written by Nick Schweitzer and Steve Noll, this comic holiday Panto from Mercury Players Theatre takes audiences to a silly galaxy far, far away. Through Dec. 28 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. $10 to $20. bartelltheatre.org

Holiday Express at Olbrich: Olbrich Gardens hosts its annual holiday flower and model train show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days through Dec. 31. Friday hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Saturday. $8, $5 ages 6-19. www.olbrich.org/events/holidayexpress.cfm

Holiday Market at River Arts: Works by local artists and specialty holiday gift items, including pottery, jewelry, fiber items and more through Dec. 24. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. riverartsinc.org

Immersive Van Gogh: Lighthouse Immersive presentation of works by the Dutch painter, through Jan. 8, at Greenway Station, 1651 Deming Way, Middleton. Tickets $40 to $44, see vangoghmadison.com.

“Guys on Ice”: Doug Mancheski and Steve Koehler star as Marvin and Lloyd in a 25th anniversary performance of a Wisconsin classic. 7 p.m. Dec. 26-30, also 2 p.m. Dec. 27 and Dec. 31. Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets $35. barrymorelive.com

Holiday Fantasy in Lights: Drive-thru display at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, through Jan. 1. Free, but donations appreciated.

Zoo Lights: Walk through Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., to view light displays and take a carousel ride through Dec. 30. Pictures and visits with Santa through Friday only; light displays continue Monday through Dec. 30. Alcoholic beverages for sale with valid ID. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance at www.henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights.

Rotary in Lights: Holiday light display in Waunakee Village Park, 410 E. Main St., Waunakee. 4:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Donations appreciated.

Shine On Madison: Downtown holiday light displays through Jan. 13 on State Street and Capitol Square. Free.

Janesville: Holiday light show in Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Open Friday and Monday through Dec. 30. $12 adults, $5 ages 3-12. Tickets must be purchased online at rbgholidaylightshow.com.