MADISON IN A MINUTE

Here are your top holiday entertainment options for the weekend

CTM's "A Christmas Carol"

"A Christmas Carol" from Children's Theater of Madison has its last performance at 2:30 p.m. Friday. 

Be sure to squeeze in some memorable holiday shows in the next few days:

“A Christmas Carol”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents a new adaptation of the Dickens holiday classic, with final performance at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. $48 to $72. ctmtheater.org

“The Nutcracker”: Madison Ballet presents the Tchaikovsky classic, accompanied by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra through Dec. 24 in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Remaining performances: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets $19 to $95 at the Overture box office, overture.org, or 608-258-4141. madisonballet.org

We asked Santa to get to the bottom of some age-old Christmas mysteries.

“The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise”: Written by Nick Schweitzer and Steve Noll, this comic holiday Panto from Mercury Players Theatre takes audiences to a silly galaxy far, far away. Through Dec. 28 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. $10 to $20. bartelltheatre.org

Holiday Express at Olbrich: Olbrich Gardens hosts its annual holiday flower and model train show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days through Dec. 31. Friday hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Saturday. $8, $5 ages 6-19. www.olbrich.org/events/holidayexpress.cfm

Immersive Van Gogh

Visitors to the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit take in the multimedia experience at Greenway Station. The production is on view through Jan. 8.

Holiday Market at River Arts: Works by local artists and specialty holiday gift items, including pottery, jewelry, fiber items and more through Dec. 24. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. riverartsinc.org

Immersive Van Gogh: Lighthouse Immersive presentation of works by the Dutch painter, through Jan. 8, at Greenway Station, 1651 Deming Way, Middleton. Tickets $40 to $44, see vangoghmadison.com.

“Guys on Ice”: Doug Mancheski and Steve Koehler star as Marvin and Lloyd in a 25th anniversary performance of a Wisconsin classic. 7 p.m. Dec. 26-30, also 2 p.m. Dec. 27 and Dec. 31. Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets $35. barrymorelive.com

Holiday Fantasy in Lights: Drive-thru display at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, through Jan. 1. Free, but donations appreciated.

Zoo Lights: Walk through Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., to view light displays and take a carousel ride through Dec. 30. Pictures and visits with Santa through Friday only; light displays continue Monday through Dec. 30. Alcoholic beverages for sale with valid ID. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance at www.henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights.

Rotary in Lights: Holiday light display in Waunakee Village Park, 410 E. Main St., Waunakee. 4:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Donations appreciated.

Shine On Madison: Downtown holiday light displays through Jan. 13 on State Street and Capitol Square. Free.

Janesville: Holiday light show in Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville. Open Friday and Monday through Dec. 30. $12 adults, $5 ages 3-12. Tickets must be purchased online at rbgholidaylightshow.com.

Fave 5: Fascinating people we profiled in 2022

I had a wonderful time meeting these people in our community and hearing their stories. I hope you do, too. 

